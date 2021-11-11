American Water Recognized By Military Friendly® And Military Times Magazine For Industry Leading Support Of Veterans

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation's largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today it has earned the 2022 Military Friendly® Top 10 Gold Employer designation and was also recognized by Military Times for its industry...

American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, the nation's largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today it has earned the 2022 Military Friendly® Top 10 Gold Employer designation and was also recognized by Military Times for its industry leading efforts on hiring and supporting our nation's military veterans.

"We are proud to be recognized by Military Friendly® and Military Times for these prestigious awards and recognitions," said Walter Lynch, American Water President and CEO and U.S. Army veteran. "American Water remains committed to our veteran workforce and takes great pride in creating meaningful opportunities for veterans and military spouses. We are honored to work with many of them in providing reliable water and wastewater services to 15 million people across the U.S., including 17 military installations."

In addition to the 2022 Military Friendly® Top 10 Gold Employer designation, American Water also earned the 2022 Military Friendly® Top 10 Supplier Diversity and Brand designations. Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community.

Additionally, for the fourth year in a row, American Water was recognized as Best For Vets: Employers by Military Times. American Water ranks in the top 50 and is also the only water and wastewater utility to be recognized with this distinction. The selection focused on policies and practices related to recruitment and retention of veterans, support for the men and women who continue to serve in the reserve components, and efforts to foster a corporate culture that helps veterans to grow and succeed. Military Times continues to set the standard for employer rankings for transitioning service members and veterans.

American Water will be showcased in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine with other Military Friendly® Employers and is currently featured online in Military Times Best For Vets: Employers list.

Additionally, American Water has been recognized with several awards for its commitment to veterans and the military, including the 2021 Vets Indexes 3 Star Employer and the 2020 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award from Department of Defense.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About Military Times

The Military Times digital platforms and newsweeklies are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on Air Force Times, Army Times, Marine Corps Times, and Navy Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit http://www.militarytimes.com/.

