American Water Publishes First Annual Inclusion & Diversity Report

American Water (AWK) - Get Report, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it has released its first annual Inclusion & Diversity Report.

"At American Water, we regularly reflect on our values and our culture. This report highlights the efforts we have undertaken and the strides we have made advancing the company's commitment to inclusion and diversity," said Walter Lynch, President and CEO, American Water. "We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve."

The report shares through a transparent lens the inclusion and diversity strategies, practices, policies, and programs from across the business. It includes more than 100 data points related to American Water's culture of inclusion and caring. The report also exemplifies how the company is constantly striving, thanks to the contributions of every employee, to build an inclusive and mutually respectful workplace.

"We're stronger because we have different ideas, viewpoints, experiences and backgrounds," said Valoria Armstrong, Chief Inclusion Officer and Vice President of External Affairs, American Water. "Most importantly, we embrace and encourage one another to respect and value those differences. At American Water, we believe that inclusion and diversity are vital elements to our success."

American Water has received various awards and recognitions demonstrating our commitment to inclusion & diversity, examples include:

Awarded 2020 National Corporation of the Year by Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council

Top scoring (100%) company on the Disability Equality Index

Top 100 Best for Vets Employers by Military Times

Inclusion in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Named a 2020 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

The full report can be found in the Inclusion & Diversity section of the company's website.

