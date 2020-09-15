American Water Launches New Website To Benefit Customers

American Water (AWK) - Get Report, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it has successfully launched a new and improved website for all of its regulated water and wastewater customers across its service territories.

The new mobile-friendly website is easier to use, more visually engaging, and simpler for our customers to find the information they need faster. Features of the new website include:

Enhanced Alert Notifications - Information about service disruptions, water advisories, planned work, flushing and other events impacting service in your area.

Updated News Feature Carousel - Customers can scan featured stories about important announcements, programs, events and initiatives. They can obtain more in-depth information with one click directly from the interactive banner

Improved Search Functionality - Customers can more easily find what you're looking for. Search results page lets users filter content based on categories, document types and keywords.

Easy Access to Water Quality Reports - American Water performs over one million tests annually, nationwide. Customers can enter their ZIP code to quickly and easily find the water quality report for their area.

"At American Water, our customers are at the center of everything we do and it is essential that we focus on giving them convenient access to information and the responsive, personal service that they expect and deserve—every day, at any time," said Deb Degillio, Chief Customer Officer. "We launched this new website in direct response to feedback from our customers, who told us how they wanted to interact with American Water."

Customers will still be able to easily access their MyWater accounts through this newly developed, mobile-friendly web site. American Water's MyWater portal allows customers to effortlessly make payments, view their water usage history and receive alert notifications from any location, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

About American WaterWith a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

