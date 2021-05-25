American Water Honored As A VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer

American Water (AWK) - Get Report, the nation's largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today it has earned the designation as a VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer.

"American Water is proud to be recognized by VETS Indexes for our focus on veterans as well as inclusion and diversity. As a military veteran, I believe it is essential we support the men and women who have served and protected our country," said Walter Lynch, American Water President and CEO and U.S. Army veteran. "We value our veterans and are privileged to work with them as American Water continues to provide essential water and wastewater services to 15 million Americans, including active military personnel living and working at 17 military bases, across the country."

The award recognizes American Water's commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veteran employees and others in the military-connected community. The VETS Indexes Employer Awards are reserved for organizations whose veteran-related efforts stand out from the pack.

"American Water has established itself as one of the nation's top veteran employers, with its status as a VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer. Their commitment to not just hiring veterans, but then helping them to develop into integral and high-ranking employees, is outstanding and deserves recognition," said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes

The first inaugural VETS Indexes Employer Awards are based on VETS Indexes' granular and objective 65-question survey, which evaluates employers across the following 5 categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

Over the past year, American Water has been recognized with several awards for its commitment to veterans and the military, including the 2021 Military Friendly® Gold Employer, Spouse Employer and Supplier, 2020 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award from Department of Defense, and as one of the top 100 Best for Vets Employers by Military Times.

