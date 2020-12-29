American Water Helps Fund 42 Environmental Projects Through Grant Program

American Water (AWK) - Get Report, the nation's largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today the recipients of the company's 2020 Environmental Grant Program awards. The company has committed to support $141,121 to 42 community projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds throughout their service areas in 10 states.

"American Water's commitment to providing our customers with clean, safe, reliable water service also means that we share a commitment to protecting our environment," said Cheryl Norton, Chief Environmental Officer of American Water. "The environmental grant program connects us with our environmental heroes and their innovative projects to improve watersheds, parks, prairies and environmental education. We applaud this year's recipients for their continued commitment to protecting the environment."

Established in 2005, American Water's Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies in the communities it serves. After 15 years, American Water's environmental grant program has provided more than $1.7 million of needed support for 552 projects.

The 2020 grant recipients, which are located throughout American Water's service areas, include the following: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

