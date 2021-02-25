American Water Earns 2021 Military Friendly® Gold Employer, Spouse Employer And Supplier Diversity Designations

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation's largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today it has earned the 2021 Military Friendly® Gold Employer, Spouse Employer and Supplier Diversity designations produced by VIQTORY.

"American Water remains committed, and takes great pride in creating meaningful opportunities for veterans and military spouses, as well as supplier diversity," said Walter Lynch, American Water President and CEO and U.S. Army veteran. "We are proud to be recognized by Military Friendly® and of our prestigious designations. We are honored to provide reliable water and wastewater services to 15 million people across the US, including 17 military installations."

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community. Since 2003, Military Friendly® is the most comprehensive resource for transitioning veterans and military spouses.

"Military Friendly® Companies list represents a growing number of organizations who are taking a holistic approach on engagement, retention, and support in the military and service member community," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, VIQTORY. "Their dedication, persistence, and continued evolution is what sets these companies apart. A holistic approach is what creates scalability and leads to success."

Methodology, criteria, and weightings are determined by VIQTORY, with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

American Water, along with other 2021 Military Friendly® Employers, were featured in the December 2020 issue of G.I. Jobs® Magazine, the January 2021 issue of Military Spouse Magazine, and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community. Only about 15 organizations competed for Military Friendly® designation upon its founding in 2003. Today, that number is over 1,500. Military Friendly® ratings are owned and produced by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001. They are not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at www.MilitaryFriendly.com. Data calculations are evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young.

