American Water Donates More Than $350,000 To United Way In Virtual Workplace Campaign

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) - Get Report, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility, announced today the company has raised $359,000 company-wide for local United Way organizations across the nation.

"Our employees have a long history of supporting United Way, and we are fortunate to have such generous people with a wonderful giving spirit that want to make a positive impact," said Walter Lynch, president and CEO of American Water. "We've all seen the devastating effects that COVID-19 is having in our local communities, and now more than ever, United Way needs our support. That is why American Water joined United Way's fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community and around the world."

This year's virtual workplace giving campaign was a success for American Water. In addition to financial donations, American Water employees participated in creative, virtual fundraising events including a 5K Turkey Trot, an online auction, virtual BINGO games, trivia games and other fun virtual events, all contributing to United Way.

A key contributor to this year's United Way campaign, was the American Water Charitable Foundation which donated $50,000 towards the company's annual campaign.

American Water's support of United Way is part of its formal Corporate Responsibility program, which is designed to create a lasting, positive impact on the communities the company serves. During the last 15 years, American Water has donated more than $7 million to United Way efforts across the country.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

