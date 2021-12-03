American Water CEO Walter Lynch Set To Speak At Bank Of America 2021 Water Conference

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation's largest publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company, today announced Chief Executive Officer Walter Lynch will speak at the Bank of America 2021 Water Conference on December 6, to be held in a virtual...

American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, the nation's largest publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company, today announced Chief Executive Officer Walter Lynch will speak at the Bank of America 2021 Water Conference on December 6, to be held in a virtual setting.

On Monday, December 6 th, Lynch will deliver a presentation covering the current state of the water industry. He will discuss some of the challenges facing the industry including infrastructure and resiliency, fragmentation, water quality and balancing investment needs with customer affordability. Lynch will present opportunities to provide a more sustainable path forward and how American Water is strategically addressing these challenges through its commitment to investing in infrastructure and enhancing the customer experience.

