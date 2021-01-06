American Veterans Honor Fund's Get Out The Vote Campaign Engaged Over 30,000 Voters Ahead Of Important North Carolina Elections

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots political organization American Veterans Honor Fund , implemented several effective campaigns ahead to engage and activate voters ahead of Election Day on November 3rd. Through an extensive network of calls, emails, and text messages, AVHF was able to reach tens of thousands of voters and generate an organic grassroots effort to elect candidates who represent our mission and the interests of American Veterans in 2020.

The goal of the organized campaign was to get the vote out on behalf of Veteran candidates and those who would be a voice for the Veteran community in government. The campaigns started months ahead of the Election, with a focus on one-on-one outreach closer to Election Day. In just one Congressional district in North Carolina we were able to engage with over 30,000 potential voters. This included 46,000 phone calls, 18,000 text messages, and 6 thousand emails. Through these initiatives, the organization was able to generate 70,000 impressions with voters in just one district alone.

American Veterans Honor Fund is a grassroots political organization built from the ground up to aid Veterans in their mission to continue their service. Our nation's Veterans are tested leaders and men and women who have put their lives on the line for love of country. Based out of Alexandria, Virginia, the organization provides training, technology, and an experienced network of contacts, experts, and professionals dedicated to preparing our Veterans to serve in an elected capacity at the state and local levels of government. We give Veterans the opportunity and tools to fight against the corruption and mismanagement of our government from within.

American Veterans Honor Fund looks forward to the continued success of our grassroots campaign to raise awareness for Veteran's issues and to garner support for veteran and pro-veteran candidates in many more elections to come!

The American Veterans Honor Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

