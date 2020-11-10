American Veterans Group Joins AT&T In Support Of Tech Training For Veterans In Dallas-Fort Worth

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group has joined AT&T in its support of a Dallas-Fort Worth non-profit that provides tech training and job placement services for under-employed, at-risk U.S military veterans.

NPower Texas has received a $25,000 grant from American Veterans Group. The grant was made in recognition of AT&T's leadership supporting U.S. military veterans and in appreciation of the company's $200,000 gift to NPower Texas earlier this year.

The grant American Veterans Group has made to NPower Texas will help the organization prepare 19 veterans and military spouses for high-need, high-growth tech careers. Specifically, the grant will fund technical instruction, computer equipment, and industry-recognized certifications through NPower's successful Tech Fundamentals program.

"AT&T has made it a priority to support U.S. military veterans by hiring them and funding great organizations like NPower that prepare veterans for good-paying, high tech jobs," said Ben Biles, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer for American Veterans Group. "We wholeheartedly applaud those efforts and join AT&T in supporting veterans in the Dallas-Fort Worth community."

"We are honored by the generosity of American Veterans Group. Their contribution will go a long way in sustaining our free tech training program and supporting veterans, military spouses and their families land quality employment and self-sufficiency," said Russ Medina, Executive Director of NPower Texas.

American Veterans Group is a rapidly growing investment banking firm dedicated to improving the lives of post-9/11 veterans and their families. Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, the company sets aside 25 percent of its profits to alleviate the high rates of unemployment and suicide among America's returning veterans. The firm directs its philanthropy to support veteran-focused non-profit organizations in communities across the country where its key business partners and clients do business.

"Our mission at American Veterans Group is to help as many veterans in the U.S. as possible by sharing the successes we achieve as a respected and trusted investment banking company," Biles said. "We want our clients to know that by doing business with us they're also providing tangible, meaningful support for a population of Americans who have sacrificed much and deserve a hand up."

In September, American Veterans Group served as a member of the investment banking team that participated in an AT&T debt exchange offering. The $25,000 granted to NPower Texas by America Veterans Group represents a percentage of the dealer manager fees the firm earned for its role in facilitating the AT&T offering.

"That we're able to direct our philanthropy to organizations that support veterans in our clients' hometowns is further incentive to corporate financial managers to include us when assembling their investment banking teams," Biles said. "By considering us and our team of experienced traders when initiating transactions in the capital markets, our corporate clients can advance their social missions by having a positive impact on a large number of veterans in their communities."

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25 percent of its earnings in national and local military veteran non-profit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America 's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's first and only Public Benefit Corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals.

American Veterans Group was co-founded by CEO Ben Biles, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, and William Frazier, an investment banking executive with more than three decades of experience in the fixed income marketplace. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit on a mission to move people from poverty to the middle class by training youth from underserved communities and veterans in a range of tech skills and placing them in quality jobs. Students who enter their free, six-month program, earn industry-recognized certifications and graduate with the competencies of an IT professional with one to two years of experience. NPower also places students in paid internships with corporate and nonprofit organizations. Eighty percent of NPower graduates get a full-time job or continue their education. Not only is NPower changing life trajectories for individuals from vulnerable communities but they are also strengthening the overall competitiveness of U.S. businesses hamstrung by today's limited pool of IT talent. To learn more about NPower, visit www.npower.org.

