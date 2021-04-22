American Ultimate Disc League And LSports Data Enter Into $3 Million Data Distribution And Co-Development Strategic Partnership

ASHKELON, Israel, LOS GATOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL), the world's largest professional Ultimate disc league, UltiX Technology, its majority owned technology development company, and LSports Data, a global leader in the delivery of real time sports data solutions proudly announce today they have entered into a strategic data distribution and co-development agreement.

The five-year agreement, signed today by Steve Hall, CEO and Commissioner of the AUDL and Dotan Lazar, CEO of LSports Data results in LSports being designated as the "Official Data Partner of the AUDL" and grants exclusive rights to the distribution of AUDL Official Data and enhanced betting solutions to online and in-person betting partners on a global basis.

The agreement will also result in a joint development effort between LSports and UltiX to develop and deliver the world's first predictive betting algorithms and AI designed specifically for the sport of Ultimate, set to be delivered for the start of the 2022 AUDL season. UltiX has built proprietary statistics collection and publishing applications and along with LSports will invest substantial engineering and product development resources to create interesting and entertaining data sets and betting solutions for the betting industry.

"A key part of our growth strategy has been based on combining our data, technology, media and gaming assets to attract new fans to our exciting, action packed sport," commented Steve Hall, AUDL CEO and Commissioner. "We could not have found a better data partner to help us achieve this goal than we have with LSports. They are agile, focused, and innovative and share our vision for the huge entertainment value of our sport around the world."

Dotan Lazar, CEO of LSports, said, "LSports is known internationally for its real-time data solutions, including pre-match and in-play odds, bet stimulations services and more. We had been looking to partner with a fresh new sports property as we enter the North American market. With twenty-two teams, 139 live events and full control over its data and video streaming assets, the AUDL provided us with the perfect launching pad." Lazar added, "Our partnership with SCCG Management will help us meet the demand for more exciting and high scoring team sports from betting partners in the US and around the world."

Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, said, "We are very proud to have been able to introduce these two innovative companies to each other and even more proud to be leading the sales and distribution of the data solutions that they will be co-developing. We believe that professional ultimate and the AUDL will take off as US and international bettors discover this widely played action sport."

The total value of the data rights being acquired and the engineering, product development, sales and support investments being made by the AUDL, LSports, UltiX and SCCG is $3 million USD over the five-year term of the agreement.

About AUDL and Professional Ultimate

The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) was founded in 2012 to introduce and showcase our talented athletes and precision play to a global audience. Ultimate is a fast, flowing and highly athletic low-contact sport that is played by advancing a disc down a field to score by passing into the end zone. Players cannot run with the disc and play continues until one team scores. With pinpoint passing and the unique flight of the disc, each game generates many exciting catches and defensive plays that frequently appear on EPSN's Sports Center Top 10, Fox Sports, Bleacher Report and other leading sports shows.

The league has 22 teams playing in the US and Canada. Each team competes in a 12-game regular season schedule, with top teams entering a playoff round and divisional winners advancing to a final four style Championship Weekend. Our audience enjoys our exciting, affordable, family friendly events, devour our highlights and video features on social media and watch our full-length games on TV or streamed online.

In 2021, the AUDL Game of the Week will appear on Fox Sports each Wednesday evening and the Championship game in Washington, DC will be featured on FS1. The Game of the Week and all regular season games will be streamed live on AUDL.tv and will be available live through streaming and broadcast partners in Europe, the Indian subcontinent, parts of Latin America and Oceana.

Website: https://theaudl.com

Contact: Tim DeByl, President Media and Marketing

Email: Tim@theaudl.com

Phone: 608-575-7059

ABOUT LSports

LSports is a world-leading provider of real-time sports data, working with sports betting industry key clients since 2012. Dedicated to supplying highly effective control tools and data analysis, its mission is to consistently present game-changing solutions for the sports betting industry.

Powered by a unique proprietary API technology, state-of-the-art sportsbook trading management services, innovative betting stimulating services, and 24/7 comprehensive and accurate sports data feeds, LSports is the one-stop-shop for your sportsbook data.

Website: https://www.lsports.eu

Contact: Dotan Lazar, CEO LSports Data

Email: dotan@lsports.eu

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

Website: https://sccgmanagement.com

Contact: Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management

Email: stepehen.crystal@sccgmanagement.com

New York Empire Jeff Babbitt of the New York Empire makes a catch vs the Dallas Roughnecks in AUDL Championship 8.

