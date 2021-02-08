American Track Acquires 'Dirtworks Rail Of The Carolinas'

Asset purchase in North Carolina adds to American Track's national footprint and capabilities in the Southeastern United States.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the nation's leading railroad design, construction and maintenance companies in the United States, American Track is proud to announce the purchase of Dirtworks Rail of the Carolinas (HGNS Inc), which will operate as part of American Track moving forward.

In 2016, Hilltop Private Capital consolidated two rail service companies to form American Track. Since that time, American Track has continued to grow organically and through acquisitions. With a legacy spanning over 40 years, the various entities now operate in nine locations across the U.S. under the name "American Track" to provide rail support services to essential mines, ports, refineries, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, trans-load facilities, railcar maintenance, shortline and mainline railroads across the U.S. More information about locations and services can be found on the company's website at www.AmericanTrack.com.

Thomas Lucario, President and CEO of American Track, commented: " Mark Snyder has built a great railroad service company with a strong reputation for excellence in the Carolinas and beyond. We are excited to add the former Dirtworks Rail organization to our ever-growing team here at American Track and to be able to offer additional capabilities to the Dirtworks Rail customers."

"We thank Mark and team for thier trust and are pleased to support American Track in its growth objectives," said Kate Lehman Managing Partner of Hilltop Private Capital. "American Track will continue to look for similar opportunities throughout 2021."

About American Track

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, American Track provides railroad engineering, repair and maintenance, construction and inspection services for critical rail infrastructure at industrial, municipal, and logistics sites. American Track is a portfolio company of Hilltop Private Capital LLC www.hilltopprivatecapital.com.

About Dirtworks of the Carolinas

Based in Lexington, North Carolina, HGNS Inc, dba "Dirtworks Rail of the Carolinas" was founded in 2010. The founders have decades of experience in the railroad equipment and maintenance services industries. Dirtworks provides rail construction and maintenance services to industrial and shortline customers throughout the Southeast United States, www.dirtworksnc.com.

For additional Information on this and other American Track transactions, please contact Kate Lehman at klehman@hilltopprivatecapital.com.

