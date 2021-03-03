American Tower Corporation To Present At The Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Tom Bartlett, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) - Get Report today announced that Tom Bartlett, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

