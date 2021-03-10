American Technologies Network Corp., Barska Optics, And BERETTA HOLDING SA To Emerge As Key Binoculars Market Players During 2020-2024 - A Technavio Exclusive Report

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest market research report titled "Binoculars Market by type (Roof Prism Binoculars, Porro Prism Binoculars, and Galilean Binoculars), Application (Military, Wildlife Observation and Hunting, Astronomy, and...

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest market research report titled "Binoculars Market by type (Roof Prism Binoculars, Porro Prism Binoculars, and Galilean Binoculars), Application (Military, Wildlife Observation and Hunting, Astronomy, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024", published by Technavio forecasts the market to grow by USD 123.44 million, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Increased demand for multifunctional binoculars and rising use of binoculars for adventure tourism will catalyze market growth

Vendors in the binoculars market are offering reliable and high-quality binoculars to meet the growing inclination of consumers toward adventure tourism. Companies are offering products with a large field of view enhanced with fully multi-coated optics.

In addition, several market players are introducing products with ergonomic designs, given the rising popularity of multifunctional binoculars.

Roof prism binoculars accounted for the largest binoculars market share in 2019.

Based on type, the binoculars market is segmented into roof prism binoculars, porro prism binoculars, and Galilean binoculars.

In 2019, the roof prism binoculars accounted for the largest share of the global market as they are mostly preferred for wildlife observation and outdoor recreational activity.

The segment will continue to hold the largest share due to the rising popularity of sports events and adventure tourism among millennials and surging military expenditure.

North America is expected to show the highest growth during forecast period.

Based on geography, the binoculars market is segmented into APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America .

, MEA, , and . By 2024, North America will account for the highest growth owing to growing tourism because of sporting events and presence of wild and exotic animals, particularly, in the US and Canada .

Prominent Player Analysis

The binoculars market is fragmented with players categorized as pure-play, industry-focused and dominant players in this report.

Vendors in the market are focusing on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

This market forecast provides information on the competencies and capacities of these companies such as American Technologies Network Corp., Barska Optics, and BERETTA HOLDING SA.

In addition, the binoculars market forecast report by Technavio provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including Canon Inc., Celestron Acquisition LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Guangzhou Bosma Corp., Jaxy optical instrument Co. ltd., Leupold & Stevens, Inc., and Nikon Corp.

About TechnavioTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

