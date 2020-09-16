American Sustainable Business Council And Social Venture Circle Unite

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC), the nation's foremost business advocate for an environmentally safe and equitable economy announced today a strategic alliance with Social Venture Circle (SVC), the country's foremost social impact networking organization.

The new partnership will create the United States' leading socially responsible business group and unite top U.S. entrepreneurs and the leaders of mission-driven companies in common cause while amplifying and extending the collective voice of the sustainable business community in previously impossible ways.

The resulting collaboration will be a powerful new force for environmental change and economic justice at the federal, state and local levels, one that rejects short-term thinking narrowly focused on short-term shareholder value in favor of a stakeholder economy based on creating long-term worth and universal accountability.

"Together, we'll be much stronger and more effective than either organization could ever be alone," said ASBC co-founder and CEO, Jeffrey Hollender. "And this new influence will give us a uniquely potent ability to build the large-scale movement of profound economic and public policy change the world so desperately needs. Time is running out, now is the time to act to ensure a just and sustainable future."

"This partnership provides the path forward for meaningful change," echoed Seungah Jeong, SVC Board Chair. ""It is urgent that we move beyond sustainability to regenerative systems; expand diversity to include true social and economic inclusion; and broaden the definition of success to include all Stakeholders (including our global community and our planet). With four meteoric events this year that cannot be ignored: a global pandemic, a presidential election, accelerated demand for true racial equity and social justice, and the increased impact of climate change on communities, we need to shift towards deep systemic change. I am confident that the combined voices of the SVC and ASBC members will wield a very powerful force."

While the two organizations will pool resources and share intellectual capital, both will largely continue to operate independently. ASBC will serve as the policy and advocacy group for the combined entity and maintain its current focus on the circular economy, climate and energy, infrastructure, and the high-road economy. SVC will continue to work on the ground connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate leadership teams with the funding and capabilities needed to create businesses that contribute to a regenerative economic system.

Existing memberships in both organizations will be converted to a new membership in the combined group. In 2021, a set of new membership guidelines will be rolled out for all members. This new structure will mirror current parameters while adding additional benefits.

To learn more about the ASBC/SVC partnership visit https://www.jointhenexteconomy.org/ .

About the American Sustainable Business CouncilThe American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC) is the leading business organization serving the public policy interests of responsible companies, their customers, and other stakeholders. Founded in 2009, ASBC membership represents over 250,000 businesses in a wide range of industries. ASBC advocates for policy change and informs business owners, policymakers, and the public about the need and opportunities for building a vibrant, broadly prosperous and sustainable economy.

About Social Venture Circle Social Venture Circle (SVC) is a membership network that equips entrepreneurs, impact investors, and capacity-builders with connections, money, and expertise in order to build businesses that drive the NEXT economy: one that is regenerative, equitable and prosperous for all.

