American Shared Hospital Services Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announced changes to its Board of Directors (the "Board'). The changes, detailed below, will result in five total Board members, one less than currently.

The Board has elected two new directors, Kathleen Miles and Vicki L. Wilson, effective December 28, 2021.

Sandra A. J. Lawrence resigned from the Board, effective December 24, 2021.

Ernest A. Bates, M.D. and David L. Larson, M.D. resigned from the Board, effective December 28, 2021. Dr. Bates and Dr. Larson will both become consultants to the Company.

Ray Stachowiak, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I would like to welcome our newest Board members, Vicki Wilson and Kathleen Miles. I look forward to working with them. I would also like to thank Dr. Bates, Dr. Larson and Sandra Lawrence for their many contributions to AMS. I would like to especially recognize Dr. Bates, who was the founder and visionary of American Shared Hospital Services and successfully led the Company for many years. We're glad we'll continue to have his wise counsel in his new role as a consultant, as well as that of David Larson, who has been a longtime Board member."

Kathleen Miles currently serves as Chief Counsel, Public Finance, of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Ms. Miles has over 20 years of experience in public finance as both a lawyer and a regulator. She earned a Bachelor's of Arts in Government from Radcliffe College of Harvard University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law. Ms. Miles will be a member of the Company's Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Vicki L. Wilson currently serves as Deputy Director, Finance and Administration and Chief Fiscal Officer of the State of Illinois Department of Public Health. Ms. Wilson has held numerous positions in finance, risk management and accounting in the public and private sectors, including with organizations and entities in healthcare. She earned a Bachelor's of Arts in Mathematics from Wesleyan University, a Master's in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Master's in Public Health, Health Care Administration, from Yale University. Ms. Wilson will serve as Chair of the Company's Audit Committee and will be a member of the Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

