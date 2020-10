American River Bankshares Schedules Its Quarterly Conference Call

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American River Bankshares (NASDAQ-GS: AMRB) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results.

David E. Ritchie, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mitchell A. Derenzo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, both of American River Bankshares, will lead a live presentation and answer analysts' questions.

Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the call by dialing (888) 517-2513 and entering the Conference ID 8786 097#. A replay of the call will be available approximately twenty-four hours after the completion of the call on AmericanRiverBank.com .

Third quarter 2020 financial results are scheduled to be released at market open on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

About American River Bankshares American River Bankshares [NASDAQ-GS: AMRB] is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank serving Northern California since 1983. We provide financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit our website at AmericanRiverBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates, economic conditions, governmental regulation and legislation, credit quality, and competition affecting the Company's businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including terrorist related incidents; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Mitchell A. Derenzo Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer American River Bankshares 916-231-6723

Media Contact: Jennifer J. Held Vice President, Marketing Director American River Bankshares 916-231-6717