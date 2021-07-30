American Rescue Plan Funding Enables School Districts To Purchase Necessary Health And Safety Equipment To Prevent Spread Of Disease And Prevent Learning Loss From COVID-19

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medify Air is excited to offer discounts and financing for schools and businesses looking to buy air HEPA air purifiers in bulk ahead of the coming academic year. A third pandemic stimulus bill called the American Rescue Plan (ARP) was signed into law in March 2021, providing public school districts across the country $122 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (or ESSER III) funds. An additional $2.75 billion was allotted for non-public schools as Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (or EANS) funds.

As educators begin to shift back to full-time, in-person instruction this fall, they will be able to assess the extent of their students' learning loss and determine which interventions are best. Until then, creating a safe environment for learning is paramount.

Medify Air purifiers are equipped with HEPA H13 filters, which remove 99.9% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns in size - that is smaller than the size of a COVID virus particle. Medify offers discounts and financing for schools and businesses looking to buy in bulk.

ESSER III and EANS funds are intended to help schools reopen quickly and safely and address significant learning loss by U.S. students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools can use ESSER III and EANS funds to remediate learning loss in several ways, including:

Purchasing health and safety equipment to help prevent the spread of diseases, such as high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) purifiers, sanitation stations, and universal cleaners.

Furniture and equipment to keep teachers, students, and staff safe and/or distanced during in-person instruction, such as individual desks and mobile chairs, tabletop screens, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The hiring of additional personnel to keep school spaces safe and clean, such as nurses and custodians.

Purchasing outdoor furniture and equipment to account for an increase in outdoor activities and dining, such as picnic tables, benches, and portable sinks.

Hiring additional educators and support staff.

Investing in educational technology and remote learning tools, including hardware, software, and connectivity to support student learning.

These are just a few ways schools can use ESSER III and EANS funds. Interested in using your funding to purchase Medify's HEPA H13 purifiers in bulk and saving money in the process? Speak to our team of clean air experts to determine a plan that makes the most of your school's budget.

FAQs

What is the American Rescue Plan? https://oese.ed.gov/files/2021/03/FINAL_ARP-ESSER-FACT-SHEET.pdf

How are funds allocated under ARP ESSER? https://oese.ed.gov/files/2021/03/FINAL_ARP-ESSER-Methodology-and-Table.pdf

What are authorized use cases for my school's funding?

Specifically, ARP ESSER funds may be used to develop strategies and implement public health protocols including, to the greatest extent practicable, policies in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on reopening and operating schools to effectively maintain the health and safety of students, educators, and other staff, as well as:

Coordinating preparedness/response efforts with state, local, tribal, and territorial public health departments to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.

Training and professional development on sanitizing and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases.

Purchasing supplies to sanitize and clean the LEA's facilities.

Repairing and improving school facilities to reduce risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards.

Improving indoor air quality.

Addressing the needs of children from low-income families, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and foster care youth.

Developing and implementing procedures and systems to improve the preparedness and response efforts of LEAs.

Planning for or implementing activities during long-term closures, including providing meals to eligible students and providing technology for online learning.

Purchasing educational technology, providing mental health support services, providing summer activities and programs, and more.

Can I use ARP ESSER funds for air purifiers?

Yes, you may use up to 80% of your funding to improve your school's air quality. Medify Air offers a wide variety of purifiers, including units with UV light disinfection, child lock, HEPA H13 filters, and large coverage area units (up to 2,500 square feet) on wheels for easy transport.

Contact: Rebecca PaschVP of Sales and US ExpansionMedify Air rebecca@medifyair.com908-448-6999

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-rescue-plan-funding-enables-school-districts-to-purchase-necessary-health-and-safety-equipment-to-prevent-spread-of-disease-and-prevent-learning-loss-from-covid-19-301345245.html

SOURCE Medify