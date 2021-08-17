American Red Cross Taps Allied Esports To Produce Inaugural Rescue Royale Tournament And Fundraiser

Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (AESE) - Get Report, has been selected by the American Red Cross to produce its inaugural Rescue Royale charity esports tournament and streaming event to engage the gaming community in giving back to help people impacted by disasters of all sizes.

"Disasters impact a tremendous amount of people around the country every day and the American Red Cross is the first name you think of when it comes to helping people in need," said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. "As gaming and esports have gained mainstream popularity, especially since the onset of the pandemic, people have come to learn how incredibly aware and giving the gaming community can be. We are honored and excited to work with the Red Cross on this important initiative."

Gamers and streamers can now register for the month-long stream-a-thon and fundraise on Tiltify by starting their own Rescue Royale Disaster Relief charity stream on their favorite platform. Individuals can also register to compete in the Rescue Royale Fall Guys Tournament. The top 20 qualifiers will win a free weekend trip to play live in the finals at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas on October 16. Qualifiers can also participate virtually, if needed. Either with a solo campaign or alongside a squad of friends, gamers can fundraise and compete for special prizes and giveaways. Visit Redcross.org/rescue-royale and follow @RedCrossGaming to learn more and to register to compete.

"We are thrilled to launch our first Rescue Royale esports tournament, which offers a unique opportunity to provide lifechanging aid to people impacted by crises across the country," said Nathan Groce, director, Consumer Fundraising at the American Red Cross. "Every day we see the heartbreak and devastation disasters inflict, and we need the gaming community to get into the game and come to the rescue of those in need."

By joining as a Rescue Royale fundraiser, gamers will also have access to CrowdControl. This optional tool for their charity stream can help gamers hit their fundraising goals by encouraging their supporters to sabotage their live gameplay with their donations as they stream.

Donations made between September 9 to October 16 through the stream-a-thon, tournament and finals will support Red Cross Disaster Relief which helps people affected by disasters like wildfires, floods, and countless other crises. These gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year, providing shelter, food, relief supplies and emotional support to people in need. Last year, on top of the coronavirus pandemic, disasters overwhelmed families who spent more nights in emergency lodging in 2020 — nearly 1.5 million — than any other year over the past decade.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with global properties, live events and production services that elevate creators, competition and content.

Allied Esports owns and operates HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, the world's most recognized esports facility and the company's global flagship venue, as well as the Allied Esports Trucks, the first 18-wheel mobile gaming arenas. Members of the Allied Esports Property Network, the world's first esports venue affiliate program, span North America, Europe, China and Australia, including the internationally celebrated Fortress Melbourne.

Allied Esports produces competitive community and professional esports and gaming events, including popular proprietary tournament brands Frags, Knockdown, Saturday Night Speedway and the Legend Series; original co-branded programs like the Simon Cup; and custom tournaments such as Trovo Titans.

AE Studios, Allied Esports' original content development and production services division, is a leader in storytelling beyond competition through live streamed productions across a variety of industries. With studios in Las Vegas and Hamburg, Germany, AE Studios has created and executed original and white label productions for top brands in sports, entertainment, tech, pop culture and gaming.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) - Get Report is a global esports entertainment venture dedicated to providing transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit alliedesports.gg.

