LAS VEGAS, Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the height of racial tensions in America, R & B singer Avehre will release "Bulletproof" on Tuesday, September 1 at digital retailers worldwide including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal. The official video ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHQ1AIjoWrQ) was released today on YouTube and features clips from recent protests following the death of George Floyd.

The provocative and groundbreaking new single addresses police brutality in the African American community from a millennial perspective. "As a young black man in America and the father of a young black girl I had to use my voice and my platform to get people's attention. This is important. For too long many people turned the other way when they would see something as it didn't impact them directly. But, what do you do when it happens to you? It is too late then," said Avehre.

Discovered by the legendary Gladys Knight, Avehre is an NAACP award-winning singer and songwriter and created this song to share a message of hope with young people in his community during an unprecedented time in the United States. "Bulletproof" delivers a combination of great music and an important message featuring strong R & B drums and inspiring piano chords with a flawless execution.

Media contact:

Laura Herlovich

laura@mlc-lv.com

702-612-7869

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-r--b-singer-avehre-releases-viral-new-single-bulletproof-301120639.html

SOURCE Gladys Knight