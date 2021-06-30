American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) To Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th

The Company has retained Studio 420 to develop and implement the new CaliBear website as part of the launch of the new CBD products line PLAYA VISTA, CA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH)...

PLAYA VISTA, CA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the "Company") announces that the new e-commerce website for its joint venture (JV) with CaliBear, ( www.calibearlife.com ), will launch a Beta version on July 8th. The Company has retained Studio 420 ( https://420digitalstudio.com/ ) to do the development work and implement the new e-commerce site.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, "The Company is excited to announce that it is launching a new Beta ecommerce site for CaliBear CBD products on July 8th. This is our first step towards launching the full line of CaliBear CBD products for sale both online and in-stores. A lot of time and energy have been spent preparing for this day, and management is very happy with the ongoing preparations for the full launch. The Company has retained 420 Studios, a preeminent firm in the cannabis sector that has been leading the space with many large and established CBD and cannabis brands. The Beta launch is just the start of the Company's plans for the brand; in addition to the fully functional e-commerce site, there are a number of digital and experiential marketing programs in the works as the Company begins the countdown to the official launch of the CaliBear CBD line, available for sale online and in retail locations throughout the Northeast."

Studio 420, a subsidiary of Planet Media, (Twitter @420digitalweb ) is a boutique branding, website design and digital marketing agency that helps its clients define and develop their identity, position and presence in the cannabis and CBD marketplace. Studio 420's clients are a diverse cross-section of the industry, featuring companies such as Herbology, Grassroots Cannabis, Beverly Hills Cannabis Club, Cheryl Shuman, Affinity Connextions/Tommy Chong, CannaFest Colorado, Redi Boston, Kush Culture, Kanna Wise and Nature Meds to name a few. Established in 2012, the Studio 420 offices are based in Denver, Colorado and Málaga, Spain.

"As we head into the second half of 2021, the Company is not only making preparations for the CaliBear launch, but also working to prepare the company for an audit. We have continued to invest in the management ranks by bringing on a VP Finance who has begun preparing the Company's books for an audit. Management has also been in contact with distributors across the country and internationally who are eager to carry CaliBear products. We are also in the midst of planning activations for CaliBear with events and cross-promotions with like-minded brands who epitomize 'performance lifestyle'. The Company is also looking to utilize the Hemp Cannabinoid licenses it acquired in April to do events and installations in the State of New York. As we get closer to the launch, I look forward to sharing more details of what stores will be part of the initial launch and when the product will be available to the relevant parties and the investor community," concluded Mr. Fishoff.

To learn more about American Premium Water Corporation and the CaliBear JV, click this link to see the Company's presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference and its recent television appearance on "New to the Street" featuring Company CEO Ryan Fishoff and COO David Howell.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow the Company's Twitter account @AmericanPremium and CEO Ryan Fishoff @RyanFishoff on Twitter for future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company. Parties are also encouraged to follow Team CaliBear member Trevor Crabb on Instagram at @KingCrabb808 and Sam Pedlow on Instagram at @PedlowSamuel .

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands ( www.lalpinahydrocbd.com ), Cali Bear ( www.calibearlife.com ) Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com ) plant + body essentials ( www.plantbodyessentials.co ).

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

To Contact Studio 420:

Kurt Whitt - Founder/CEO

Telephone: 303-653-9855

Email: kurt@420digitalstudio.com