American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) JV Partner CaliBear To Sponsor 1st AVPNext Gold Series Pro Volleyball Tournament June 5th-6th In New Orleans, LA

Members of Team CaliBear will be participating in the tournament as the Company will preview its products in advance of the official launch PLAYA VISTA, California, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation...

Members of Team CaliBear will be participating in the tournament as the Company will preview its products in advance of the official launch

PLAYA VISTA, California, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the "Company") announces that its joint venture (JV) partner, CaliBear, ( www.calibear.life) will be sponsoring the AVPNext Gold Series Titan Performance & Coconut Beach Open, in New Orleans, LA, June 5th-6th ( https://coconutbeachla.com/). This will be the 1st AVPNext Gold Series professional beach volleyball tournament of the year. Team CaliBear members Rafu Rodriguez and Piotr Marciniak have entered the field. CaliBear products will be available to be previewed as the Company looks to the official product launch.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, "The Company is excited that our JV partner will be sponsoring the AVP Titan Performance & Coconut Beach Men's and Women's & Juniors Event. This is the first AVPNext Gold Series tournament since the pandemic. There is a lot of anticipation for this event; it will be well attended and provide a great opportunity for our target demographic to learn more about CaliBear and preview some of the great products the Company is developing. Attendees at the Coconut Beach Open are the embodiment of CaliBear's "Performance Lifestyle."

"This AVPNext Gold Series event is one of many planned activations that will precede the official launch of CaliBear. Products will be available online at CaliBear's new website to start, followed by availability in store, initially through our distribution agreement with Just Logistics, reaching up to 2,000 smoke shops in the Northeast, which the Company previously announced in March. We are in discussions with other distributors, and will have more updates on those expansion efforts after the official launch. This is an exciting time for the Company as we are gearing up for the CaliBear launch; there will be more announcements forthcoming over the next couple of weeks that I look forward to sharing with shareholders and the investor community," concluded Mr. Fishoff.

To learn more about American Premium Water Corporation and the CaliBear JV, click this link to see the Company's presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference and its recent television appearance on "New to the Street" featuring Company CEO Ryan Fishoff and COO David Howell.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow the Company's Twitter account @AmericanPremium and CEO Ryan Fishoff @RyanFishoff on Twitter for future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company. Parties are also encouraged to follow Team CaliBear member Trevor Crabb on Instagram at @KingCrabb808 and Sam Pedlow on Instagram at @PedlowSamuel as they enter final Olympic Qualifying tournaments in Sochi and Prague next month.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands ( www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Cali Bear ( www.calibear.life) Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials ( www.plantbodyessentials.co).

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

Investor Relations 888-983-0054 info@americanpremiumwater.com