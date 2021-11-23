American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Expands Distribution Into The Southeast With Agreement With Florida Based Distributor

PLAYA VISTA, California, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company Is Looking to Continue to Expand Its Geographic Footprint As It Targets Distribution in 500 Stores by Q2 2022 via NewMediaWire - American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the...

via NewMediaWire - American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement with a Florida based distributor to encompass not only Florida but the southeastern United States region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina). The distributor will be working with the Company's existing distribution network in the Northeast to coordinate deliveries and increase economies of scale.

The market for CBD and other hemp products in the Southeastern US has been well established, as Florida generated the 2nd highest amount of sales for CBD in 2019 according to Statista. With the growth of medical marijuana dispensaries, potential legalization, a sizable senior citizen demographic, and a growing population fueled by COVID relocations makes Florida combined with the surrounding southeast region a very attractive market for the Company to enter.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, "I am pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with a Florida-based distributor, giving the Company a homebase to expand into the entire Southeast region. The CBD market in this state is exploding, fueled by Florida's rapid growth and the adoption by it's high concentration of senior citizens embracing CBD as part of their fitness regime. Our products align with these demographic shifts, and I look forward to getting our CBD topicals and new infused beverages into the market very shortly. We are finalizing the flavor profiles for our new CBD infused beverages, and look forward to bringing them to market soon. This distribution agreement will increase the Company's store count; I have laid out an ambitious goal to have Company products in 500 stores by the end of the 2nd quarter of 2022. With this agreement we have vastly increased our geographic footprint and potential store count. Distribution is one of the Company's key initiatives moving forward. We are exploring all traditional and non-traditional distribution channels as evidenced by our announcement earlier this month of our agreement with NFT4Play. As the Company gets closer to the launch of its new nano CBD infused beverages, I will keep investors and the shareholder community apprised of new developments," concluded Mr. Fishoff

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company's portfolio includes CaliBear ( www.calibearlife.com) Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials ( www.plantbodyessentials.co).

