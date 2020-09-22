American Portfolios Selects SMArtX Advisory Solutions To Power New Managed Accounts Platform

New functionality will integrate across The American Portfolios Advisory Platform to empower advisors with state-of-the-art UMA technology built for the modern advisor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), is proud to announce that American Portfolios (AP) and its Registered Investment Advisor, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc. ('APA'), have selected SMArtX Advisory Solutions to augment its managed accounts technology with an enterprise upgrade, expanding functionality and improving the user experience for its advisors.

The American Portfolios Advisory Platform is an institutionally-managed suite of investment management tools that allow advisors to select from an extensive selection of investment strategies. Powered by SMArtX, the platform enables investment professionals to build customized model portfolios for clients using individual securities and third-party money managers. SMArtX's integrated billing solution will also be utilized to replace the AP Advisory Platform's existing billing technology.

The foundation of SMArtX is built upon an API-first architecture that seamlessly integrates into existing enterprise platforms like the American Portfolios Advisory Platform. With this integration, AP advisors can access a more extensive array of investment models, tools, and technology to create customized portfolios to meet any risk tolerance and investment goal. In addition, SMArtX's real-time trading functionality will help advisors navigate volatile markets and adeptly trade during times of high market volume, which equates to more control over allocations, minimal performance dispersion between accounts, and promotes best execution.

"SMArtX developed its technology explicitly for this purpose -- to provide custom, enterprise solutions to great firms like American Portfolios and bring the tools and efficiencies of modern financial technology to their advisors' fingertips," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Beyond opening up new opportunities for their advisors, our state-of-the-art managed accounts solution translates into innovation productivity gains that have immediate implications to their bottom line."

"We are very excited about the strategic partnership we've formed with SMArtX, which serves as the key technology component of AP's Advisory Platform," states Gary Gordon, president of American Portfolios Advisors, Inc. (APA). "Through this advanced technology, advisors can utilize robust tools for portfolio building, drift management and rebalancing to drive the growth of their advisory business."

By integrating SMArtX's state-of-the-art UMA technology with AP's platform solutions, advisors can leverage functionality not typically found in the managed accounts industry -- access to real-time trading at scale operations, sleeve-level portfolio transparency, and intra-day sleeve level performance reporting. SMArtX's real-time capabilities not only deliver new efficiencies to current clients but are designed to revolutionize the investment management process as firms forge stronger ties and a build a responsive client experience at scale.

AP's advisors will be supported by SMArtX through their existing home office environment with live, virtual support and a dedicated client success team.

"We are honored to partner with American Portfolios and deliver them the most advanced UMA solution on the market," said Jon Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "SMArtX is focused on helping AP optimize both their advisor and client experience. We look forward to growing this partnership as they continue to scale."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SS&C Advent's integrated unified managed account solution. Learn more about SMArtX Advisory Solutions at www.smartxadvisory.com.

About American Portfolios

Headquartered in Holbrook, N.Y., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (APFS) is a full-service, independent broker/dealer and member firm of FINRA and, offering a complete range of financial services, including personal financial and retirement planning, securities trading, mutual funds, access to investment research, long-term care planning, insurance products and tax-free investing. Fee-based asset management is offered through its sister subsidiary, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., (APA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Both entities, along with technology entity American Portfolios Advisory Solutions, LLC, collectively reside under the legal entity American Portfolios Holdings, Inc. (APH). Full-service securities brokerage is available through a clearing firm relationship with Pershing, LLC, a BNY Mellon firm, the securities of which are held on a fully disclosed basis. The company currently supports 861 independent investment professionals—inclusive of registered assistants—and more than 375 non-registered associates, located in 403 branch locations throughout the nation.

