American Orthopedic Partners Forms National Specialty Practice Owned And Led By Physicians

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Orthopedic Partners (AOP) has partnered with funds managed by Stone Point Capital to form a national orthopedic practice that utilizes a partnership business model to fuel value creation, clinical innovation, and operational excellence. Guided by a dynamic and seasoned leadership team who collectively bring decades of healthcare experience, AOP offers orthopedists the opportunity to maintain control of their practices, collaborate on national initiatives, and access resources to grow their practices.

Led by CEO Dr. Jay Bronner, AOP promises to fill the void in the market for a national orthopedic practice that delivers quality and clinical value. Dr. Bronner, previously President and Chief Medical Officer of Radiology Partners, and Ryan Pahler, AOP's Chief Development Officer, helped build Radiology Partners into the largest radiology practice in the United States. Dr. Bronner and the AOP leadership team have a proven track record in clinical innovation and physician leadership. They are passionate about building a strong future for practices that join the group.

"As a physician, I know how important it is to have control over my own practice and patients. As someone who has been committed to applying innovation to clinical practice for decades, I also understand how the combination of culture, physician engagement, and scale can create the right platform to drive both clinical and economic value," said Dr. Bronner. "We are building a national practice with the best of both worlds - it will be orthopedist-led and owned, while being supported by a team that has done it before. The orthopedic leadership starts at the top with two iconic Sports Medicine physicians as AOP board members, Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Russell Warren. In addition, we are excited to have Stone Point as a strategic partner and believe that their long term payor relationships and deep workers' compensation network will drive value to our practices and patients more broadly."

Dr. James R. Andrews, an internationally renowned and respected orthopedic surgeon, has joined the AOP leadership team as a day-to-day consultant and board member. He is a founder and medical director of the Andrews Institute and President of the Board for Andrews Research and Education Foundation (AREF) in Pensacola, Florida. He is also a founding partner of Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center and co-founder of the American Sports Medicine Institute (ASMI) in Birmingham, Alabama. Both foundations are non-profit institutes dedicated to injury prevention, education, and orthopedic sports medicine research.

A long-time consultant to major league sports teams, Dr. Andrews has spent his career saving athletes' careers by helping them return to peak performance. "When a professional athlete gets hurt, Dr. Andrews is one of the first sports doctors they call," said Dr. Bronner. "The fact that he has chosen AOP as a partner validates our reason for developing a physician-owned and led orthopedic practice that focuses on prevention, quality, clinical value, and outcomes."

"I've spent my career developing best practices and new ways to treat sports injuries that improve outcomes. I wanted to find an organization with national scale where I could share my experience in clinical research, and best practices, and my passion for orthopedics," said Dr. Andrews. "AOP fit the bill. They prioritize quality and clinical value. I look forward to working with the entire AOP team to help build a world-class national practice that continues the 'Andrews' brand that has become synonymous with sports medicine."

Dr. Russell Warren is Surgeon-in-Chief Emeritus at New York's Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and known well in the profession as a pioneer in soft tissue research and expert in the areas of shoulder and knee injuries and musculoskeletal disease. He has also served as the NY Giants emeritus team physician as well as the past president of the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine and the American Shoulder and Elbow Society. He has inspired and influenced generations of Sports Medicine fellows and residents at HSS and like Dr. Andrews has been honored by the Orthopedic Research and Education Mentorship Program for his influence in the future of the specialty.

"I've spent my career dedicated to education and helping to develop the clinical standards that bring the best outcomes to our patients. It's time for a national practice that delivers scale and passion to this process" said Dr. Warren. "For me to be involved in a national initiative I need to be sure that the practice's values are focused on the patient. I look forward to helping shape this new model that will enable physicians to grow their practices while working collaboratively to practice better. Who better to take on this exciting new initiative than physicians."

The physician-centric culture at AOP enables partners to lead the strategic, business, and clinical aspects of their practice with a collaborative approach to problem-solving, a shared vision of clinical excellence, peer engagement to propel evidence-based practice, an active voice in decision-making, and resources that foster growth and access to care.

AOP leadership believes physicians are best equipped to improve outcomes and reduce costs in healthcare. Physicians who join will help build clinical value, lead the orthopedic specialty, define meaningful clinical metrics, set national standards for best practices, and focus on patient-centric care.

For more information visit: www.aorthopartners.com

About Stone Point Capital Stone Point Capital is an investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, with approximately $30 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry, including managed care and healthcare services, and related sectors. The firm invests in a number of alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds. Stone Point also manages both liquid and private credit funds and managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports our firm, portfolio companies and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-orthopedic-partners-forms-national-specialty-practice-owned-and-led-by-physicians-301314901.html

SOURCE American Orthopedic Partners