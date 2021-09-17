American Nurses Association And Actress Jennifer Grey Launch Flu Shot Fridays, A National Flu Vaccination Campaign

* This upcoming flu season, it's more important than ever to get your flu shot--it is the best way to help protect yourself, your family, community and loved ones from the flu

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Nurses Association (ANA) in collaboration with Sanofi Pasteur, the global vaccines division of Sanofi, and actress Jennifer Grey have launched the Flu Shot Fridays national flu vaccination campaign. This campaign encourages everyone 6 months and older with rare exception to get vaccinated, focusing specifically on adults 50 years of age and older as well as people living with chronic health conditions.

"The flu vaccine is one of our best defenses to prevent transmission of influenza this fall," said ANA President Ernest J. Grant, PhD, RN, FAAN. "Getting the flu vaccine is especially critical for people with compromised immune systems, as the flu can lead to hospitalization and even death. As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations may continue to surge and overwhelm the health care community, it's as important as ever to get vaccinated to prevent the flu and reduce the burden on our health care systems. All health care professionals and everyone eligible, should get vaccinated against the flu."

The Flu Shot Fridays campaign provides information about who is at elevated risk for complications from the flu, answers to frequently asked questions, tips on how to safely get vaccinated, and where to locate the closest flu vaccination site. After everything that's happened in the past year, Flu Shot Fridays wants to inspire all of us to take some time to focus on ourselves and our well-being - starting with getting a flu shot to help protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community from the flu and its potential complications. Friday - or any day of the week - is the perfect opportunity to get the flu shot, and then take a little extra "me" time to celebrate doing your part to help fight the flu.

"As an advocate for health and wellness, I know how important it is to see to it that I am doing all I can to care for my physical and mental health. That's why I'm making it a priority to get my flu shot to help protect myself and my loved ones from the flu," said Jennifer Grey. "With Flu Shot Fridays I am encouraging everyone, especially those most at risk of complications from the flu, to take the time - any day of the week - to speak to their health care provider about getting a flu shot."

Flu Shot Fridays is a national campaign supported by ANA nationwide, elevating the trusted voices of nurses to encourage flu vaccination. ANA urges Americans to follow the scientific evidence supporting flu vaccination and the guidance of health care professionals, who are on the front lines fighting both the flu and COVID-19. All eligible Americans should get their flu vaccination and encourage their loved ones to do the same - no matter what day of the week.

To learn more about the importance of getting a flu vaccination and access resources and tips, visit FluShotFridays.com.

About The American Nurses Association

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's 4.2 million registered nurses. ANA advances the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on healthcare issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of healthcare for all. For more information, visit nursingworld.org .

About Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey gained worldwide recognition for her role as Jeanie Bueller in the 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off. She earned critical acclaim for starring as Frances "Baby" Houseman in Dirty Dancing, for which she received a Golden Globe Award nomination. Grey was crowned the winner of the Mirror Trophy in season eleven of the dancing competition series, Dancing with the Stars, with her partner Derek Hough, and has recently starred in Grey's Anatomy and The Conners. Follow Jennifer Grey on Twitter @JenniferGrey, Facebook and Instagram @jennifer_grey

