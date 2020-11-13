American National Bank Of Texas Named "Top 100 Places To Work" By Dallas Morning News For Eleventh Year

TERRELL, Texas, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American National Bank of Texas (ANBTX), one of the oldest independently owned banks in Texas, has made The Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places to Work 2020 list in the large company category.

TERRELL, Texas, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American National Bank of Texas (ANBTX), one of the oldest independently owned banks in Texas, has made The Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places to Work 2020 list in the large company category. This is the eleventh time ANBTX has achieved this significant recognition as a top employer in the DFW-Metroplex.

"We're honored to have made this list again, especially since it's our employees who put us at the top," said Robert Hulsey, president and chief executive officer. "They always go above and beyond to serve our customers—this year is no exception—and we are extremely appreciative they are on our team representing ANBTX," he continued. "I'd also like to congratulate all of the companies on the list, who are committed to investing in, supporting, and serving North Texans and our local communities."

As a leading community bank, ANBTX offers traditional banking and lending products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal governments. Through their Wealth Management Group, they provide additional business and personal financial solutions.

The Top 100 is an annual award that anonymously surveys employees on several categories, such as: leadership, communication, values, ethics, company culture, and more. For 2020, 3,158 companies were invited to participated and over 95,937 employees were surveyed.

To read more about ANBTX's Top 100 award, they are featured online at: www.dallasnews.com/business/top-100/2020/11/12/american-national-bank-of-texas

About ANBTXAmerican National Bank of Texas, founded in 1875 in Terrell, Texas, is an independently owned bank with assets of $4 billion and with more than 30-area locations throughout North Texas serving Collin, Dallas, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Van Zandt Counties. Named a Best-In-State Banks recipient for 2020 by Forbes and Statista, Inc., ANBTX is one of only five Texas banks to make this prestigious list. Visit American National Bank of Texas online at www.anbtx.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

