American Microwave Announces Release Of A New Line Of Power Divider Products With Excellent Isolation And Insertion Loss

FREDERICK, Md., Oct.15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Microwave Corporation, an Ironwave Technologies Company ( https://americanmic.com ), is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of DC to 40 GHz solid state control components and subsystems for the communication and electronic warfare community. AMC recently released a Power Divider product line from PD2 to PD6. The base specifications comprise:

Frequency: 1.8 GHz to 5.0 GHz

Insertion Loss:

PD2: 0.4 dB Max.



PD3: 0.6 dB Max.



PD4: 0.8 dB Max.



PD6: 1.2 dB Max.

Isolation:

PD2: 20 dB Min.



PD3, PD4, & PD6: 16 dB Min.

Phase Imbalance:

PD2: 3° (Degrees) Max.



PD3 and PD4: 5° (Degrees) Max.



PD6: 8° (Degrees) Max.

Average Power Level: Coherent, Non-Coherent

PD2: 5 Watts at Sum Port, 3 Watts at Each Port



PD3: 4 Watts at Each Port



PD4: 2 Watts at Sum Port, 3 Watts at Each Port



PD6: 1 Watt at Each Port

Amplitude Imbalance:

PD2: 0.4 dB Max.



PD3 & PD4: 0.6 dB Max.



PD6: 0.7 dB Max.

The innovative design is a Power Divider that ranges from a 2 Way, 3 Way, 4 Way, and 6 Way Power Dividers.

The design maintains the basic specifications up to six throws. Using a modular design AMC can rapidly and cost effectively modify the design for specific ELINT, EW or satellite ground station needs and deliver in 90 days depending on specifications. (8-way Design coming soon!)

AMC has an extensive line of Solid-State Switches, Switch Matrices, DLVA's, Power Dividers, Attenuators, and Integrated Assemblies and is constantly evolving the technology to support its military application customer base.

If you have any obsolescence items, please let us know, we may be able to help. Please check out our newest products on our website and our sister companies' websites to be able to manufacture products for you.

American Microwave Corporation ( http://americanmic.com/), develops technologies and solutions in the radio frequency (RF) and microwave (MW) space primarily in defense communications, telemetry, electronic warfare and surveillance since 1978.

Quote from Mr. Jim Guinaw, Executive VP of Sales at Mu-del Electronics, " The combined engineering and product offerings of our American based companies will allow us to expand our product offering to our current and future clients."

Ironwave Technologies LLC, ( http://www.iwtllc.com), invests in RF and Microwave technologies used in Electronic Warfare, Communications, Telemetry and Surveillance. It has several current investments in this space and is actively pursuing additional acquisitions.

Ironwave Technologies, LLC companies :

Mu-Del Electronics LLC, ( http://www.mu-del.com), based in Manassas Virginia since 1967, designs and manufactures radio frequency and microwave sub-systems and components for national defense purposes of intelligence collection, telemetry, radar signal processing and communication, in airborne, ground based and naval platforms.

Luff Research Inc., ( http://www.luffresearch.com), is a leader since 1980, focusing on design development and manufacture of high performance frequency synthesizers, phase-locked oscillators and complex assemblies that incorporate these components.

