American Medical Technologies Announces Acquisition By One Equity Partners And The Silverfern Group

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Medical Technologies ("AMT") has been acquired by One Equity Partners ("OEP") and The Silverfern Group ("Silverfern"). OEP is a middle market private equity firm with a focus on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. Silverfern is a global middle-market investment management firm.

AMT is the leading independent provider of wound care programs for Long Term Care facilities in the United States. These programs include bedside clinical education, advanced dressings and enabling technologies, designed to facilitate positive clinical and risk management outcomes. AMT has been providing these high-quality programs since 1994 and currently services residents in over 6,250 facilities nationwide and more than 250,000 patients annually.

"Our Skilled Nursing Home customers, along with the rest of the Long-Term Care industry, are navigating through challenging times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. This acquisition will secure our ability to serve our customers and afford us the opportunity to create more value for them through innovation," said Sam Muppalla, CEO of AMT.

"We are focused on helping our customers respond to increasing patient acuity levels, staffing pressures and changes required to support PDPM," said Sarah Holden-Mount, SVP of Sales and Clinical Delivery. "We are deepening our collaboration with practitioners and suppliers to adapt to the new reality."

"Forty percent of Medicare beneficiaries have chosen to be involved in a Medicare Advantage plan. To support this choice, we have built extensive collaborations with the managed care organizations," said Julie Rhodovi, SVP of Channels, AMT. "We look forward to expanding these collaborations to address continuity of wound care across settings and enabling new value-based reimbursement models."

About One Equity PartnersOEP is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 180 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About The Silverfern GroupSilverfern is a global middle-market investment management firm. Led by founding Principals Clive R. Holmes and Reeta K. Holmes, the Firm invests on behalf of both major institutional investors and a network of more than 65 sophisticated multi-billion-dollar single family offices. Through its private equity offices in New York, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Sydney, Silverfern makes direct investments in middle market private equity globally. Silverfern's unique co-control investment strategy seeks to mitigate systemic risk in its portfolio by pursuing attractive risk-adjusted returns on a global basis, while at the same time seeking to manage local/market risk through its strategy to partner with qualified, local, investment partners on each of its investments.

About American Medical TechnologiesFounded in 1994, AMT is a leading advanced wound care company that delivers comprehensive wound care, ostomy, urological, and tracheostomy programs to health care providers in the long-term care and post-acute environments. AMT is also an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies ("DMEPOS") as well as a participating Medicare Part B provider. AMT serves over 6,250 facilities across all 50 states to facilitate the delivery of high-quality patient care.

