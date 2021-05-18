American Legion 171 Announces Vets 4 Veterans' Families Event For Hope, Help & Fun

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "All veterans and their families are invited to share their stories, find PTSD help, collect resources to help one another, and have some fun," announced Charlie Morgan, Commander of American Legion 171.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "All veterans and their families are invited to share their stories, find PTSD help, collect resources to help one another, and have some fun," announced Charlie Morgan, Commander of American Legion 171. Morgan and Jr. Vice Commander Bob Dorn have organized "Vets 4 Veterans' Families" on Saturday, June 26 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Pathway Court, Crystal Lake.

"We will start conversations to let folks know they are not alone," stated Dorn. "National statistics on Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD) among veterans indicate epidemic proportions. And, an average of 20 veterans per day lose their life to suicide in the United States. This event will support those who have served our country, and the family members who love them."

The day long program will feature speakers on a variety of topics related to PTSD, STS, veteran suicide, and family impact. The gathering tent for veterans and spouses, called Coffee Café, will continue the conversation. Children will have their own tent with games and activities. Partner agencies at the event will demonstrate help and hope through local resources.

Hosted by the American Legion Post 171, Immanuel Lutheran Church, and partner organizations, the goal is to mitigate life threatening issues through networking and utilization of regional resources. Partners include: RUSH University Hospital Road Home, Veterans Path to Hope, Veterans Assistance Commission, Vets Centers in Rockford, Elgin, Aurora, and Evanston, VA Hospitals, Oscar Mike Organization, and WARP CORPS.

Equine therapy programs will be presented by BraveHearts and Veterans R and R. Each will offer demonstrations and details on their proven success with those experiencing PTSD and post-military trauma.

Motorcycles will be on display from Woodstock Harley Davidson. Classic cars will be shown. Food trucks will offer a variety of menus.

All area veterans and their families are invited. Entrance fee is free of charge and activities will be taking place from 10 am to 5 pm.

Vets 4 Veterans' Families information can be discovered through contact with Bob Dorn at rdorn2@gmail.com, or find more on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AmericanLegionCrystalLake.

Contact: Sue Dobbe-Leahy, Dobbe Marketing & PR, Inc. sue@Dobbemarketing.com, 815-236-2550 mobile

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-legion-171-announces-vets-4-veterans-families-event-for-hope-help--fun-301294348.html

SOURCE American Legion 171