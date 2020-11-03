American Injectables Adds Ben Boling As Chief Operating Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Injectables Inc., a manufacturer of sterile injectable parenteral drugs located near Tampa Bay, FL, today announced the hiring of Benjamin Boling as its Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mr. Boling will oversee the final validation and continuing operations of the company's new manufacturing facility. Mr. Boling brings over 30 years of experience in good manufacturing practice (GMP), quality, and regulatory compliance.

"American Injectables is fortunate to have Ben join the company," said CEO, Vern Allen. "Ben brings with him many years of commitment to quality operations. His experience guiding manufacturing facilities through validation and qualification processes and his track record of regulatory approvals will help American Injectables expeditiously bring essential medications for patients to the market."

Prior to joining American Injectables, Mr. Boling served as Chief Operating Officer of Bio-Concept Laboratories, where he led efforts to transform the company from a testing and early phase clinical batch manufacturing business to a full-fledged facility with equipment and staff qualified for commercial sterile manufacturing. Prior to that position, Mr. Boling served as Vice President of Drug Product Manufacturing at AMRI, where he had leadership responsibility for drug product manufacturing sites in the US, Spain, and EU. Prior to AMRI, Mr. Boling was a Board Member and Site Managing Director for Sterile Operations in Hungary at Teva Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Boling began his career at Bayer, where he had extensive experience across roles in engineering, management, quality, and operations at domestic and international locations.

" North America is the world's largest consumer of ethical medications," said Mr. Boling. "American Injectables is building a world class injectables manufacturing business headquartered in the US for US-based patients. I am excited to be joining the team."

About American Injectables

American Injectables is a US-based manufacturer of sterile injectable parenteral drugs with a world-class facility focused on ready-to-use pre-filled syringes and vials. The company's product line includes small molecule 505b2 and 505j syringe and vial products, and it serves as an outsourced contract manufacturing partner for strategic pharmaceutical companies. In September 2020, American Injectables received a $10 million investment from New Rhein Healthcare Investors to accelerate the manufacture of essential medicines. For more information, see https://americaninj.com/

About New Rhein Healthcare Investors

New Rhein is a venture capital/early growth stage fund manager whose investment strategy focuses on proven molecules used in new ways, such as new delivery forms and potential new uses and indications. In this way, New Rhein limits science-based risk and concentrates on development and execution. Prior investments have included medicines for Alzheimer's disease, ophthalmic disorders, respiratory disease, and molecular oncology diagnostics. New Rhein's partners, associates, and advisors are knowledgeable executives of industry leaders with solid track records of operational, investment, and transactional experience. New Rhein combines significant deal-making expertise with deep operating experience, allowing it to tailor the right deal for the right situation and work with its portfolio companies to achieve maximum value for their products. For more information, see www.newrhein.com.

