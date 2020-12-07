American Influencer Awards Names Top Beauty Influencers And Creators For 2020

The third American Influencer Awards, presented by MGM and hosted by Frankie Grande and Kandee Johnson, recognized the top influencers and creators in beauty last night, Sunday, December 6.

The third American Influencer Awards, presented by MGM and hosted by Frankie Grande and Kandee Johnson, recognized the top influencers and creators in beauty last night, Sunday, December 6. The American Influencers Awards is powered by the USA TODAY NETWORK and coordinated with the American Influencer Association.

The American Influencer Awards, streamed on AIAawards.com and YouTube, honored influencers and creators for their inspiring work across makeup, hair, skincare, nails, and more on social media platforms. The winners were selected through a public voting period from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, with more than 4.5 million votes cast.

"We're excited to celebrate all of the nominees and winners for their talent and work this year, especially after receiving a record number of votes," Christopher Crellin, President of the American Influencer Association. "Since we couldn't host a live event, we wanted to produce the show to continue bringing this community together to celebrate the extraordinary creativity and inspiration they give their fans."

The show featured top influencers and personalities including Tyra Banks, Kris Jenner, 360Jeezy, Chris Appleton, Chrishell Stause, Guy Tang, Kristen Hancher, Rebecca Zamalo, and more, with many presenting the 23 awards.

The 2020 American Influencer Award winners are:

Emerging Hair Stylist of the Year: Kahh Spence, @kahhspence

Emerging Hair Colorist of the Year: Liz Cordis, @liz.colors

Emerging Creative Makeup Artist of the Year: Lauren B. Brown, @raggedyroyal

Emerging Makeup Tutorialist of the Year: Yami Angelina, @yamiangelina

Emerging Makeup Artist of the Year: Mikayla Nogueira, @mikaylajmakeup

Celebrity Hair Stylist of the Year: Chris Appleton, @chrisappleton1

Celebrity Makeup Artist of the Year: Ariel Tejada, @makeupbyariel

International Hair Influencer of the Year: Natalie Anne, @natalieannehair

International Makeup Influencer of the Year: Nikkie de Jager, @nikkietutorials

Beauty Influencer Brand of the Year: Henry Vasquez, @hankandhenry_

Product Review Influencer of the Year: Alan Macias, @alannized

Makeup Tutorialist of the Year: Angelica Torres, @candylover89

Creative Makeup Artist of the Year: Gabrielle Alexis, @gabxxrielle

Lifestyle Influencer of the Year: Amanda Cerny, @amandacerny

Trendsetter of the Year: Louie Castro, @louiecasttro

Nail Artist of the Year: Jenny Bui, @nailson7th

Skincare Influencer of the Year: Hyram Yarbro, @skincarebyhyram

Textured Hair Stylist of the Year: Leysa Carrillo, @leysahairandmakeup

Hair Stylist of the Year: Lara Kay, @larackay

Hair Colorist of the Year: Caitlin Ford, @caitlinfordhair

Barber of the Year: Rob Ferrel, @robtheoriginal

Hair Influencer of the Year: Brad Mondo, @bradmondonyc

Makeup Influencer of the Year: Patrick Starrr, @patrickstarrr

Additionally, Tyra Banks presented the 2020 Smize Award to James Charles (@jamescharles). The award honors an influencer who throughout 2020 continued to share positive inspiration and entertainment to all their followers and embrace beauty from the inside out.

The 2020 American Influencer Awards was presented by MGM, and sponsored by BoxyCharm and The GloZell Show by Million Stories Media.

"We have a long history of producing some of the most buzzworthy awards shows, (including the MTV Awards, the People's Choice Awards and the Emmys), so joining forces with The American Influencer Awards is a great fit for all involved," said Barry Poznick, President of MGM/Orion unscripted and alternative television. "We are excited to help grow the AIA into the premier awards show honoring the most creative and out-of-the-box personalities in the beauty business. These influencers are the future of show business."

For more information on the event, award winners, and nominees, visit AIAawards.com and follow @aiaawards on social media.

About American Influencer Association

Based in Los Angeles, the American Influencer Association was established in 2017 to cultivate community and recognition across the social media influencer industry. American Influencer Association is the leader in identifying, selecting, and awarding the greatest contributors on social media. Its purpose is to inspire positivity while elevating and authenticating the influencer community.

About USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (GCI) - Get Report, is the largest local-to-national media organization in the country, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and marketing solutions business. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S. with more than 250 local media brands, plus USA TODAY, we engage more than 140 million people every month through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit www.gannett.com.

