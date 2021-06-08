American Humane's Documentary, "Escape From Extinction," Available Now On Demand

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, today announced that its inaugural documentary, "Escape From Extinction," is available to rent or purchase through video on demand.

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, today announced that its inaugural documentary, "Escape From Extinction," is available to rent or purchase through video on demand. Narrated by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy Award-winner Dame Helen Mirren, "Escape from Extinction" showcases the critical efforts American Humane Certified zoos and aquariums are undertaking to protect millions of species on the verge of disappearing forever.

"Working against the clock, certified zoos and aquariums can be seen as nature's last arks of hope in preserving the rich legacy of life on our planet," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane and executive producer of the film. "Without this help - and the global engagement of the public - hundreds of thousands of species may vanish within a generation. We are honored to share this critical story of survival, rallying the peoples of the world to protect and preserve the remarkable and endangered animals with whom we share the Earth."

"Escape from Extinction," directed and produced by Peabody Award-winning producer Matthew R. Brady of MRB Productions, takes viewers on a dramatic trip around the world and through time to explore the roots of the wholesale disappearance of species in our forests and oceans, described by scientists and journalists as a 'Sixth Mass Extinction.' The film features rare footage of endangered animals as well as interviews with the world's leading animal welfare specialists and conservation scientists.

The documentary was accepted to more than 10 film festivals and won numerous awards including "Best Environmental Film" at the DOC LA Film Festival. It is now available to rent or purchase through VOD distribution platforms including Version Fios, iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNow, Microsoft, Vimeo and more.

"You can't protect what you don't love, and you can't love what you don't know," said Dr. Ganzert. "By making the film more widely available, we seek to introduce a new generation to the planet's magnificent animals that are currently fighting for their survival, and show that there is hope, but only with swift, meaningful action."

ABOUT AMERICAN HUMANE American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-humanes-documentary-escape-from-extinction-available-now-on-demand-301308316.html

SOURCE American Humane