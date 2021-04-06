American Humane Recertifies Hickman's Eggs For Outstanding Animal Welfare

BUCKEYE, Ariz., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, recertified Hickman's Eggs for their outstanding commitment to animal welfare. After conducting audits of Hickman's on-farm layer hen operations, protocols and procedures, American Humane determined that the birds on Hickman's farms live in a healthy and safe environment.

"American Humane is thrilled that Hickman's Eggs has achieved American Humane Certified ™ for another year," said Robin Ganzert, Ph.D., president & CEO of American Humane. "Farmers who are committed to science and evidence-based welfare standards, like those who work with Hickman's Eggs, are doing their part to raise the industry standard for farm animals everywhere."

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization and its farm program is the first and largest of its kind. After more than two decades of operation, American Humane Certified TM improves the lives of some 1 billion animals every year.

Farmers who attain certification have third-party authenticated, independently verified proof that their care and handling of farm animals meets or surpasses science-based animal welfare standards. The metrics on which farmers and ranchers are judged are developed in collaboration with, and regularly reviewed by, an independent scientific advisory committee comprised of leading experts in the fields of agriculture, species-specific animal behavior and ethics.

"We are proud of farms, and our employees, who take such great care of our hens," said Clint Hickman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hickman's Family Farms.

Consumer demand for humanely raised products has risen sharply in recent years and producers and retailers are responding to this call to action. Ten of the nation's top 12 grocery retailers now carry products that are American Humane Certified TM, according to a recent analysis by American Humane. More than 90 percent of people surveyed in an American Humane study reported being "very concerned" about farm animal welfare and they consider the consumption of humanely raised products to be "very important."

"American Humane is interested in workable, pragmatic solutions that result in better lives for the animals on America's farms and ranches," said Dr. Ganzert. "Producers like Hickman's Eggs, who invite third-party audits of their farms, are exposing themselves to scrutiny because they're committed to animal welfare. That's something we should all applaud."

About American HumaneAmerican Humane is the country's first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

