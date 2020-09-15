American Homes 4 Rent Welcomes 250th Resident At 215-Home Creekside Ranch Community In New Braunfels, Texas

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - Get Report is pleased to welcome the 250 th resident at its Creekside Ranch community in New Braunfels, Texas. After delivering the first phase of 92 of the 215 homes in this newly built single-family rental home community, the Company recently began the second and final phase of construction, which is scheduled for completion in late 2021. Creekside Ranch is AH4R's first new rental home community in the San Antonio market, where it currently operates more than 1,000 units.

"American Home 4 Rent is proud to introduce the 215-home Creekside Ranch as our first new single-family home community in the San Antonio market," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "We are experiencing significant demand for this new community and look forward to building the remaining 123 homes over the next year."

The homes at Creekside Ranch feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and two-car garages. The community offers high-end amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, children's playground and dog park.

" New Braunfels is among the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. and AH4R is providing home shoppers in this desirable market a superior new choice in American housing," said Robert Broad, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "Our new Creekside Ranch community offers all the benefits of single-family living with the financial flexibility and low-maintenance lifestyle of leasing."

Creekside Ranch features three and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,800 square feet. Pricing starts from the $1,700s per month. The well-located neighborhood provides residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/creeksideranch or call (210) 399-2886 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - Get Report is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2020, we owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Creekside Ranch, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 1,000 homes in the San Antonio area.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

