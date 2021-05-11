American Homes 4 Rent To Open New 61-Home Community In Oakpointe's Ten Trails In Southeast King County

BELLEVUE, Wash. and CALABASAS, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puget Sound commercial and residential real estate developer Oakpointe Communities (Oakpointe) and American Homes 4 Rent (AH4R / NYSE: AMH) announced today that AH4R is opening a single-family rental home community in the Ten Trails master planned community in Black Diamond, Washington.

"Our vision for Ten Trails has always been to create a community where residents want to live, explore and relax in southeast King County, and offering single-family rental homes is a big part of making that a reality," said Brian Ross, CEO of Oakpointe. "These new homes will allow more families to experience the great quality of life that Ten Trails can offer."

The new AH4R community is the company's 70th new rental home community nationally and the seventh in the Seattle market.

American Homes 4 Rent's 61 single-family rental homes within the Ten Trails community are located at the intersection of Pine Avenue SE and Willow Road SE, which is one of the neighborhood's primary streets. The three- and four-bedroom homes range in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,800 square feet and feature high-end finishes, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, open-concept floor plans, central heating, two-car garages and the added benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly fenced yards.

"We are proud to partner with Oakpointe as we bring an innovative new community to Ten Trails and expand our presence in the greater Seattle area," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "AH4R continues to attract the attention of real estate development companies that recognize the benefits of incorporating a single-family rental home community in their master planned community."

The offering from American Homes 4 Rent is the first single-family homes for rent at Ten Trails.

Construction on the fast-growing community of Ten Trails began in 2017, and the community is now welcoming new families all the time. The master planned community features a variety of home styles, parks, trails, a future retail center and more. It will eventually offer 4,800 residences and more than 1.2 million square feet of commercial office and retail space — all commuting distance from downtown Seattle.

About Oakpointe Communities Oakpointe Communities is one of the Pacific Northwest's premier land and commercial development companies. Together with a team of the areas most respected homebuilding professionals, it has built many of the best places to live in the Puget Sound region. Oakpointe's expertise, combined with innovative home design, allows it to create communities that bring neighbors together. Learn more about Oakpointe Communities by visiting www.oakpointe.com.

About American Homes 4 Rent American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - Get Report is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2021, we owned 53,984 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

