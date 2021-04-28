American Homes 4 Rent Releases 2020 Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Report

CALABASAS, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report that highlights the...

CALABASAS, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - Get Report (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report that highlights the Company's commitment to ESG initiatives and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"American Homes 4 Rent's commitment to embracing ESG principles in our business operations is a key driver in our ability to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders and provide quality, sustainable housing that delights our residents," said David P. Singelyn, American Homes 4 Rent's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of our company's ability to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as we effectively adapted operations to support the health and safety of our residents, employees and communities."

American Homes 4 Rent's 2020 ESG report was prepared in accordance with the reporting frameworks provided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - Get Report is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2020, we owned 53,584 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

