American Homes 4 Rent Opens Bella Vista Community In Marysville, Washington

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - Get Report is pleased to introduce Bella Vista in Marysville, Wash., which joins its rapidly growing family of newly built single-family rental home communities. Bella Vista is American Homes 4 Rent's ("AH4R") 58th new rental home community and its fourth in the Seattle market, building upon the success of its Autumn Crest, Liberty Meadows and Royal Firs communities.

"American Homes 4 Rent is meeting the demand for new rental housing in the Greater Seattle market with our new Bella Vista community," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "We continue to deliver well-located communities through our one-of-a kind AMH Development homebuilding arm that is America's leading builder of communities for rent."

Bella Vista adds 24 homes built and operated by AH4R to its existing portfolio of more than 800 units in the Seattle market.

"AH4R is revolutionizing the industry as the nation's leading builder of single-family rental communities," said Robert Broad, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "Our new Bella Vista community offers all the benefits of single-family living with the financial flexibility and low-maintenance lifestyle of leasing."

The homes at Bella Vista feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures and two-car garages.

Bella Vista features three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 2,000 to 2,400 square feet. Pricing starts from the $2,500s per month. The well-located neighborhood has amazing views of Puget Sound and Whidbey Island, and provides residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/bellavista or call (206) 686-6613 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 RentAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - Get Report is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2020, we owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Bella Vista, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 800 homes in the Seattle area, including the communities of Autumn Crest, Liberty Meadows and Royal Firs.

Additional information about American Homes4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

Contact:American Homes 4 RentMedia Relations Megan GrabosPhone: (805) 413-5088Email: media@ah4r.com

