American-Hellenic Chamber Of Commerce Hosts 31st Greek Economic Summit

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Athens Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce its 31st annual Greek Economic Summit(GES) " Forging Ahead in Challenging Times," to be held digitally on December 1-3. The Summit will also be held in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Atlantic Council.

Having established itself as a national institution, for three consecutive decades GES has delivered agenda setting discussions and attracted the elite of the political, diplomatic, academic, and business communities in Greece, Europe and the US. This year over 3,500 delegates are anticipated to participate.

Set against the backdrop of COVID, this year's summit will explore Greece's dynamic efforts to overcome the impact of the economic disruption caused by the global pandemic and establish the necessary mechanisms and reforms to transform the crisis into an opportunity for sustainable growth. Emphasis will also be given to Greece's efforts to close the investment gap and transition from a tourist reliant economy by expanding its economic footprint in key areas such as energy, healthcare, logistics and technology.

A highlight of the event will be a roundtable discussion featuring Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ,the VP of the US Chamber of Commerce, Myron Brilliant and the CEOs of leading multinationals: Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, Andre Calantzopoulos, CEO of Philip Morris International and Punit Renjen, Global CEO of Deloitte. The discussion, held Wednesday, Dec 2, will be moderated by the President of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, Nikolaos Bakatselos.

"Over the past 31 years, GES has become a reference point for the economic and political developments of the country," said Chamber President, Nikolaos Bakatselos. "As we try to navigate these challenging times, the Summit and the Chamber's year-round work to enhance economic, business, and trade collaboration has become more important than ever in support of Greece's prospects for a recovery."

Managing Director of the Chamber Elias Spirtounias said: "We have formed an exceptional agenda this year with an extraordinary lineup of speakers from both sides of the Atlantic. Building upon the Chamber's mission to foster growth opportunities between Greece and the US, GES 2020 will devote much of its content to advancing US-Greece business, investment and trade relations for the benefit of not only the two countries but for the wider Southeast European region."

Keynote speakers will also include:

Geoffrey Pyatt , US Ambassador to Greece

, US Ambassador to Margaritis Schinas , VP European Commission

, VP European Commission Christos Staikouras, Minister of Finance

Giannis Stournaras , Governor, Bank of Greece

, Governor, Bank of Adam Boehler , CEO, International Development Finance Corporation

, CEO, International Development Finance Corporation Gus Bilirakis, Congressman, U.S. House of Representatives

Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, President, " Greece 2021" Committee

2021" Committee Kimberly Reed , President & Chairman, Export-Import Bank of the United States

, President & Chairman, Export-Import Bank of Marjorie Chorlins , Senior VP European Affairs, US Chamber of Commerce

, Senior VP European Affairs, US Chamber of Commerce Alexis Patelis , Chief Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister

, Chief Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Minister of Digital Governance

Kostis Hatzidakis , Minister of Environment & Energy

, Minister of Environment & Energy Michael Kratsios , Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, U.S. Department of State

, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, U.S. Department of State Susan Danger , CEO, American Chamber of Commerce to the EU

, CEO, American Chamber of Commerce to the EU Benjamin Haddad , Director, Future Europe Initiative, Atlantic Council

, Director, Future Europe Initiative, Atlantic Council Eleni Kounalakis , Lieutenant Governor of California

, Lieutenant Governor of Marina Hatsopoulos , Board Chair, Levitronix

, Board Chair, Levitronix Harris Pastides , Distinguished President Emeritus, University of South Carolina

, Distinguished President Emeritus, Drake Behrakis , President, Marwick Associates

, President, Nicholas Burns , Professor, Harvard Kennedy School , Former US Ambassador to Greece & NATO

About the Chamber:

Established in 1932, the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest and most active American Chambers in Europe. With a corporate membership of some 1,000 companies operating in Greece, including American companies doing business in Greece and Greek enterprises doing business in or with the U.S., the Chamber continues to encourage and facilitate trade, investment and partnerships from both sides of the Atlantic. The Chamber is a fully accredited member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C. and affiliated with the European Council of American Chambers of Commerce.

