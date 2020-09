SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that the American Heart Association, a nonprofit organization, has selected...

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that the American Heart Association, a nonprofit organization, has selected Qualtrics CoreXM.

CoreXM is the foundation of experience management and the most complete and trusted insight solution on the market. Organizations can start their XM journey using CoreXM to tap into the right listening channels, gather critical insights, and enable real-time action. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/core-xm / .

About QualtricsQualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business--customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)--the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: press@qualtrics.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-heart-association-selects-qualtrics-corexm-301135906.html

SOURCE Qualtrics