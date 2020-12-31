American Girl's Newest Girl Of The Year, Kira Bailey. (Photo: Business Wire)

American Girl, the beloved brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), today unveiled its 2021 Girl of the Year, Kira Bailey.

American Girl, the beloved brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel (MAT) - Get Report, today unveiled its 2021 Girl of the Year, Kira Bailey. Kira ™—a nurturing and inquisitive 10-year-old who cares deeply for animals and the environment—joins American Girl's line of contemporary characters that inspires children to make a positive difference in the world. Whether she's caring for an orphaned koala joey or facing a bushfire that's threatening her great-aunts' wildlife sanctuary in Australia, Kira confronts critical ecological issues, such as wildlife protection and the threat of climate change, that are more relevant to our planet than ever.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005023/en/

American Girl's 2021 Girl of the Year, Kira Bailey, whose Australia-set storyline focuses on wildlife protection and climate challenges. (Photo: Business Wire)

"As American Girl kicks off its 35th year, Kira joins our lineup of diverse and purposeful characters who star in stories that reflect the realities of the times—whether it's historical or modern-day," says Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. "As we all witnessed the bushfires rage in Australia last year and start up again this September, and the devastating wildfires in the western United States, we knew it was important to focus Kira's story on the major conservation and climate challenges facing our planet today—causes that are extremely important to today's youth. Through Kira, we hope our fans will learn that we all have a part to play in taking positive action for our planet."

To further support Kira's message, American Girl is partnering with NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, Inc. (WIRES), Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization dedicated to rescuing and caring for sick, injured, and orphaned animals, including those impacted by bushfires and drought. Today through December 30, 2021, American Girl is supporting the organization's mission to rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife by matching customer donations dollar for dollar up to a maximum of $25,000. To learn more about how American Girl is helping WIRES, visit www.americangirl.com/kira.

"Last year, Australia's fire season was unlike anything previously experienced in terms of scale and severity, with fires destroying millions of hectares of land—much of which was threatened-species habitat," says Kyla Shelley, Chief Operating Officer for WIRES. "Wild species worldwide are facing enormous challenges—including extinction—mainly due to habitat loss, natural disasters, and climate change. Just like Kira discovers, everyone can get involved in wildlife rescue and protection, and it's not too late to make a difference wherever you live."

To create Kira, American Girl worked hand in hand with author Erin Teagan, who holds a master's degree in science and traveled to Australia to gain a deeper understanding of Kira's experiences. Other consultants specializing in Australian wildlife and culture reviewed all aspects of Kira's world—from manuscripts to products—to help ensure every detail was rooted in real practices and science, with the following two experts playing an integral role:

Dr. Alison Bee — Veterinarian, owner and manager of Magnetic Island Animal Hospital, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility for sick, injured, and orphaned koalas in North Queensland, Australia.

Tassin Barnard — Owner and manager of the Australian Walkabout Wildlife Park, a wildlife preserve on the central coast of New South Wales.

In the two-book series, Kira is excited to leave her home state of Michigan and spend her summer abroad at her great-aunts' Mamie and Lynette's wildlife sanctuary and vet clinic in Queensland, Australia. There she learns to care for injured or orphaned animals with her new friend Alexis. But when a roving predator and a raging bushfire threaten the sanctuary, Kira must rise to the challenge to protect her family and the animals she loves. In the end, Kira learns you can't let the fear of the worst keep you from living your best.

Bringing the stories to life is a beautiful 18-inch Kira doll, featuring green eyes and long, wavy blonde hair, that comes dressed in a tie-dye tank, sporty skirt, and lace-up boots perfect for bushwalking. Kira's signature accessories include an outdoor backpack with koala keychain and a wide-brimmed hat to protect her from the Australian sun. Girls can choose from several other Australian-inspired outfits, including Kira's girl-and-doll koala PJs, as well as adorable plush animals like a kangaroo and joey, koala, and a wombat (part of Kira's Wildlife Rescue Set). To extend the play further, there's Kira's Animal Exam Table and Comfy Platform Tent—both with over 20 authentic accessories—to fuel girls' imaginations.

To celebrate Kira's debut, fans can participate in the following activities and events:

Tune in to American Girl's first-ever Virtual 2021 Girl of the Year Event on December 31 at 3 p.m. ET and be among the first to see Kira's products, watch Kira videos, check out real wildlife in care in Australia, and other fun activities.

Visit American Girl retail stores on December 31-January 3 to explore and shop Kira's world, where kids will receive a free tote bag with a kangaroo joey design and a koala craft while supplies last.

Watch Kira-inspired videos on American Girl's popular YouTube and YouTube Kids Channel, including a six-week " Meet Kira" stop-motion series, plus Kira music videos, DIY crafts, and other Kira-inspired content throughout the year.

Learn more from the experts involved in Kira's development and other amazing girls who are making a positive difference for our planet by tuning into our " Making of Kira" video and reading about " Why Kira Matters."

Have fun on Kira's free dedicated play site and explore her wildlife sanctuary and play Kira-themed games.

As a companion to Kira's stories, American Girl is also introducing a nonfiction advice book, Love the Earth, for readers 8 and up. The fully illustrated guide helps readers understand climate change and offers tips and tools for living an earth-friendly life. Available January 1, the book is a great choice for emerging environmentalists who want to speak up for climate change solutions. More climate-related events and partnerships will launch in April 2021.

The Kira collection is available December 31, 2020, at americangirl.com and at all American Girl retail locations nationwide and, starting January 1, 2021, at American Girl specialty boutiques at select Indigo ™ and Chapters ™ locations in Canada and online at Indigo.ca. The Kira doll and book retails for $110 and the Kira books ($7.99 each) can also be purchased through retail and online booksellers.

ABOUT AMERICAN GIRL

American Girl is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT, www.mattel.com), a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of quality toys and consumer products. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girl's spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby®, WellieWishers™, and American Girl's classic historical characters. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators. Connect with American Girl on:Facebook: @americangirl Twitter: @American_Girl Instagram: @americangirlbrand Pinterest: agofficial YouTube: American Girl

ABOUT WIRES

WIRES, Australia's largest wildlife rescue organisation has been rescuing and caring for native animals 365 days a year for almost 35 years. WIRES mission is to actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife and inspire others to do the same. WIRES operate a dedicated Wildlife Rescue Office assisting the community and wildlife 7 days a week and WIRES have 28 regional branches with over 3,000 volunteers involved in wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, information and education. Annually WIRES provide rescue advice and assistance for tens of thousands of sick, injured, orphaned and displaced animals and run around 100 wildlife training courses for thousands of participants. In the wake of the devastating 2019/2020 emergency events, WIRES began providing significant national support for wildlife, supporting over 240 projects to assist with wildlife rescue and care across every state and territory. WIRES are also working with major partners to support the long-term recovery of wildlife habitat and the long-term preservation of native species in the wild nationally. Connect with WIRES on:Facebook: @wires.wildlife.rescue Twitter: @WIRESWildlife Instagram: @wireswildliferescue

