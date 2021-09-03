American Gilsonite Reschedules 2nd Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Gilsonite Company (the "Company" or "AGC"), the world's principal commercial miner and processor of uintaite, the unique mineral marketed under its trademark name "Gilsonite", today announced that it has...

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Gilsonite Company (the "Company" or "AGC"), the world's principal commercial miner and processor of uintaite, the unique mineral marketed under its trademark name "Gilsonite", today announced that it has rescheduled its conference call for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 am ET.

Craig Mueller, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Granda, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial results and answer questions from the investment community during the conference call.

A rebroadcast of this conference call will be available through October 14, 2021. The dial-in information for both the conference call and the rebroadcast has been be posted to the Company's Intralinks website. Participants for the conference call are requested to dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Holders of the Company's Subordinated Notes and holders of the Company's common stock who have executed the Stockholders Agreement can request access to the Company's Intralinks site by contacting Michael Herley by email at michael.herley@southportpr.com or by phone at 203-308-1409.

About American Gilsonite CompanyAGC operates as an industrial minerals company and is the world's primary miner and processor of uintaite, a variety of asphaltite, a specialty hydrocarbon which AGC markets to industrial customers under its registered trademark name "Gilsonite ®". Gilsonite is a glossy, black, solid naturally occurring hydrocarbon similar in appearance to hard asphalt and is believed to be found in commercial quantities only in the Uinta Basin in northeastern Utah. Because of its unique chemical and physical properties, Gilsonite has been used in more than 160 products. The Company sells its products to customers in four primary markets: (i) oil and gas, (ii) inks and paints, (iii) foundry and (iv) asphalt. AGC is headquartered in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.americangilsonite.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

