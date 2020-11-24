American First Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

BREA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American First Credit Union (AFCU) has appointed Julie Glance as their new Chief Financial Officer. Glance brings over 20 years of experience in the credit union industry and 27 years in financial services industry.

"Julie brings a breadth of diverse experience in the Credit Union industry that we are eager to utilize," shared Jon Shigematsu, CEO and President of American First. "She's a great leader with values that align with AFCU's goals of putting our members first."

Glance has also served as a National Credit Union Administration Federal Examiner, a Credit Union CEO, and most recently was CFO for Parsons Federal Credit Union. Her financial expertise has helped her prior credit unions to give more return to their members through attractive loan rates, additional services, and higher dividends.

"To join an organization that cares so much about its community is exciting," said Glance. "I'm honored to be part of a great team helping American First create a financially healthy organization for its members."

About American First Credit UnionAmerican First Credit Union is a member-owned, full-service financial cooperative established in 1952. Originally the credit union for grocery store workers, AFCU now serves more than 38,000 members. We welcome individuals who live, work, worship, or attend school in the Orange, Riverside, or San Bernardino Counties and 14 nearby qualifying cities. To learn more about American First Credit Union, call 800-290-1112, visit www.amerfirst.org or follow us on Facebook.

