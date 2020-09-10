American Fine Art Expands Collecting Through VR Viewing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year American Fine Art announced its partnership with ArtVR LLC, a virtual reality art gallery software company, with a simple goal: to ensure that the experience of collecting fine art is not lost when building a collection.

American Fine Art has afforded collectors the opportunity to enjoy the experience of collecting fine art for nearly three decades with their welcoming 12,000sq ft showcase gallery in Scottsdale, Arizona's Arts District. Their long held tradition of bringing clients the best of the art world in a pleasurable, exciting, and informative way continues, only now through a virtual art world. With this new avenue for previewing and selecting works through virtual reality, the gallery offers their collectors the opportunity to see the artwork in a similar setting that they would receive when visiting their showroom.

Since the program's initial launch, it has grown seven-fold and continues to impress novice and the most astute collectors alike. Unlike many virtual art exhibits touted online that are merely a video walk through of a physical or virtual space, this unique application allows the viewer to truly feel immersed in the artwork. Partner this incredible tool for viewing and feeling the artwork with the working knowledge of an International Art Consultant at American Fine Art and the result is an extraordinary new way to build a fine art collection.

ArtVR LLC was first conceived in the summer of 2018 with the goal of creating a virtual experience that rivals the experience one gets within a gallery space. Once in the hands of the client the headset serves as an at home gallery allowing the client to view the pieces with different frames, distances, and with objects in front of it. This revolutionary experience is bringing art into the 21 st century.

American Fine Art offers an environment and selection like no other gallery in the world with a breathtaking showroom. Specializing in the original masters of 19 th-21 st centuries including Picasso, Warhol, Miro, Rockwell, Wyeth, Dali, Chagall, and more. The gallery also offers a range of works within the urban art movement representing Mr. Brainwash, Banksy, AtZ, and DV8. American Fine Art is a trusted source for fine art whether in their welcoming showroom gallery, or in the new virtual gallery in the comfort and serenity of home. As secondary market specialists, they can take care of all buying, selling, and appraisal requests.

