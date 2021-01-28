American Financial Group Management To Participate In The Bank Of America Securities 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) - Get Report announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers and Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

While there will be no Company presentation, AFG will host several investor meetings in this virtual setting. The investor material to be used in the meetings will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFG's website, www.AFGinc.com, just prior to the conference.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

