American Financial Group, Inc. Management To Participate In Virtual Meeting Hosted By Dowling & Partners

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) - Get Report announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors in a virtual forum hosted by Dowling & Partners at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The investor material to be used in the meeting will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFG's website, www.AFGinc.com, just prior to the meeting.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio with assets of approximately $73 billion as of September 30, 2020. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005515/en/