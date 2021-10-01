American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) - Get American Financial Group, Inc. Report announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.56 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2021 to holders of record on October 15, 2021. This dividend reflects a previously announced 12% increase over the annual rate in effect since the fourth quarter of 2020.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

