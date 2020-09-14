American Express UNSTAGED Presents a Special Performance from Global Icon Alicia Keys (Photo: Business Wire)

American Express (AXP) - Get Report is launching the next iteration of "American Express UNSTAGED," a digital musical experience platform, with a performance by 15-time Grammy® Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer and longtime American Express collaborator, Alicia Keys, to celebrate the release of her new album ALICIA. The virtual performance "American Express UNSTAGED: ALICIA" will take place on September 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM ET, in celebration of Keys' new album being released the same day, and will provide Card Members and Alicia Keys fans alike with a one-of-a-kind musical and artistic experience from the comfort of their homes.

"The best thing about releasing new music is being able to perform it for the first time live! It's so exhilarating to experience it alongside beautiful people from all walks of life. I've missed performing so much and this is going to be a once in a lifetime visual, musical and emotional experience. I am so thankful to have this opportunity to connect in a real way through the American Express UNSTAGED platform," said Alicia Keys. "I cannot wait to take you deeper into this new album ALICIA, and all our human complexities. I know it will bring us closer. And we need that more than ever now!"

From early access to ticket sales, to the introduction of wearable payment technology to enhance the music festival experience, American Express has been dedicated to keeping Card Members connected to the world of entertainment for over 25 years.

"We launched 'American Express UNSTAGED' in 2010 to connect millions of Card Members and music fans around the world to renowned entertainers," said Brandy Sanders, Vice President, Global Entertainment Partnerships & Experiences, American Express. "With the current climate, virtual experiences have become even more important to our Card Members, so we are thrilled to be able to provide them and the public with a one-time-only virtual performance the day of her new album release."

VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE DETAILS AND EXCLUSIVE CARD MEMBER BENEFITSThe free, virtual performance will highlight some of Keys' newest music. Keys will take viewers on an auditory journey while performing on a visually stunning set built with XR technology.

Card Members will have access to purchase Exclusive Packages that unlock an enhanced virtual stream that will include "Behind the Stream" content after the performance where Keys will discuss her inspiration for the album as well as candidly respond to questions from fans. Additionally, Card Members will also be able to bring the Alicia Keys experience into their home through a curated piece of merchandise as well as an intimate virtual meet-and-greet with Alicia.

Details and Costs for Card Member Exclusive Packages:

Enhanced streaming experience, with "Behind the Stream" content at a cost of $10

Enhanced streaming experience with "Behind the Stream" content, and exclusive Alicia Keys branded sweatshirt at a cost of $50

Enhanced streaming experience with "Behind the Stream" content, exclusive Alicia Keys branded sweatshirt and Card Member meet-and-greet with Alicia Keys at a cost of $100

Registration for the free, virtual event will be made available to the public on September 14, 2020 at 11 AM ET at AmexUnstagedALICIA.com. Card Member Exclusive Packages will also be available to purchase on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last, on September 14, 2020 at 11 AM ET at AmexUnstagedALICIA.com.* For every "Amex Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Access" ticket purchased, American Express will donate the equivalent of 60 meals** to Feeding America®.***

*All sales are final. No refunds will be provided. Allow 4-6 week for delivery of merchandise. Review full terms here.**$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.*** All fees and taxes are included in the price of the ticket. Price of ticket is in USD.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESSAmerican Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

ABOUT ALICIA KEYSAlicia Keys is a modern-day Renaissance woman—a 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist/songwriter/musician/producer, an accomplished actress, a New York Times best-selling author, a film/ television and Broadway producer an entrepreneur and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Keys' forthcoming seventh studio album ALICIA is slated to be released worldwide on September 18, 2020. The first single "Show Me Love" earned Keys a record-extending 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart, and her follow-up hit single, "Underdog," went #1 on the overall iTunes chart and became the most added song at Top 40 radio in the US upon its release. Keys released her new book More Myself: A Journey on March 31, 2020 via Flatiron Books, which debuted and spent multiple weeks on the New York Times Bestseller List.

