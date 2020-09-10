American Express (AXP) - Get Report today announced that Colleen Taylor will join the company on September 14 as President, Merchant Services - U.S. Taylor will report to Anré Williams, Group President, Global Merchant & Network Services, and be a member of his Leadership Team. In this newly created role, Taylor will lead the organization that acquires and manages the relationships with the millions of merchants that accept American Express across the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005766/en/

American Express Names Colleen Taylor, President, Merchant Services - U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

"With 30 years of experience in banking, merchant and B2B industries, Taylor is a seasoned, strategic leader who brings broad and deep expertise, along with a valuable external perspective, to American Express," Williams said. "She is the ideal person to build on the momentum we have in our U.S. Merchant business and fuel its growth into the future."

Taylor joins American Express from Wells Fargo where she served as EVP, Merchant Services, providing the strategic direction, financial management, and leadership of Wells Fargo's Merchant Services business. Prior to this, she served as EVP, New Payments at Mastercard where she oversaw product development and drove growth across North America in key industries such as B2B, Government, and emerging payments. She also held leadership positions at Capital One, including head of Treasury Management, Merchant Services and Enterprise Payments, as well as at Wachovia Bank and JPMorgan Chase.

Taylor is a member of The Executive Leadership Council. She is a graduate of Spelman College and received her MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"The payments landscape has grown in complexity with the move to digitization and many more key stakeholders involved in the end-to-end processing of a transaction," Taylor said. "I look forward to joining American Express and helping to continue to drive innovation and deliver differentiated products, services and capabilities to our merchant and acquiring partners."

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Location: U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005766/en/