American Express Global Commercial Services Group President To Participate In MoffettNathanson Payments, Processors, And IT Services Summit

American Express (AXP) - Get Report Group President of Global Commercial Services, Anna Marrs, will participate in the MoffettNathanson Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit held virtually on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. (ET). Ms. Marrs will participate in a question-and-answer session relating to the company's global commercial business.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.

